“Just Running Fast”: LeBron James Sarcastically Shuts Down Claim That He Has No Skill

LeBron James may be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion, and a 20-time All-Star, but none of his accomplishments have been able to prevent intense scrutiny of his abilities. The NBA legend is tired of the disrespect he still has to face at this point in his career.

Therefore, LBJ silenced his critics who always suggest that he doesn’t have a diverse skillset with a sarcastic remark.

Longtime friend of LeBron, Maverick Carter, took to Instagram to give flowers to King James. He posted a clip of the King’s highlights with the caption,

“It’s the variety of shot-making [LeBron] is hitting in this clip! To even be able to take, let alone make all those different style of shots is unreal!“

James immediately shared the post to his story. However, he sarcastically wrote in the caption, “Another game of clips of me just running fast and running people over to the basket! No skill.”

LeBron’s remark was probably in response to the likes of Kwame Brown calling out his skillset. The former NBA star recently slammed James for the lack of variety in his arsenal and even suggested that his skills pale in comparison to former rivals like Paul Pierce.

In an appearance on the Swish Cultures podcast, Brown said,

“His [LBJ’s] game really hasn’t evolved outside of a three, and putting his head down and going to the basket. He doesn’t go like Paul Pierce, getting to a spot, pulling up. Those are the things you normally see out of a superstar player.”

However, the video of the podcast episode has been private since LeBron’s supposed response. The post that LeBron shared on Instagram instantaneously disproves claims like Brown’s.

The clips featured in Carter’s post were from a game between the Cavaliers and the Wizards in 2017. Following a set of questionable comments made by then Wizards guard John Wall, LeBron exploded for 57 points.

At the time, a 32-year-old LeBron dominated the Wizards with an array of jump shots, pull up three-pointers, and post fadeaway shots. James even posted up against defenders and was lethal from mid-range, which completely discredits Brown’s comments.

The performance came one day after Wall’s interview with ESPN, in which he proclaimed that the Cavaliers avoided the Wizards in the 2017 NBA Playoffs. He had said,

“If you look at last year… I think [LeBron and the Cavs] didn’t want that number 1 seed for a season, because we would’ve played them in the second round.”

James took those words and proceeded to put forth one of the most skillful performances of his career.