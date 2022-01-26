“Just slow it down, take your damn time, Russell Westbrook!: On his pre-game show on the NBA on TNT Shaquille O’Neal reveals his discussion with the Lakers point guard

Shaquille O’Neal opens up on his show on NBA on TNT about what did he tell Russell Westbrook when he visited Orlando for the Lakers’ match.

One of the most entertaining casts of analysts, Inside the NBA, panelists are generally harsh on players. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley can be mostly seen criticizing players in their bad form or making fun of somebody who made a laughable play in a game.

Those players get to the show’s funniest segment, “Shaqtin’A Fool”. Just after having his MVP season in 2017, Russell Westbrook has been a constant presence on the show for the past 3-4 seasons. This season that frequency has gone even further amid Lakers’ and Westbrook’s poor performances.

Brodie’s disastrous defensive efforts, insane missed dunks or layups and somewhat rare absurd passes have also made him “Shaqtin’A Fool MVP”.

Also read: “I feel like Black Jesus”: Anthony Edwards gives a hilarious interview after going off for 14 4th quarter points in the Wolves 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers

But this time the Big Diesel had some advice for the 9-time All-Star who has been constantly made the scapegoat for his team’s misery along with coach Frank Vogel.

Shaq and Russ chopping it up during the game 🤝 (via Dean_Elmosa/IG) pic.twitter.com/womBcdaIWr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal told Russell Westbrook to slow it down

Inside the NBA panel is not just a bunch of retired NBA players led by their ‘Godfather’ Ernie Johnson who makes fun of NBA players. They also come up big in calling out players about what are they lagging in and how could they improve on it.

And that is exactly what the Magic and Lakers’ legend did when he had a chat with Russell when he visited a Lakers’ match. He explained it on the pre-game show as the Lakers visited Brooklyn.

Though his drives to the rim don’t have that venom anymore, Russ is still adamant about getting there with the same speed all the time, making many turnovers or bad misses in the process. Shaq’s advice might help him in seeing the game a little better.

Coming from a 4-time champion, 3-time Finals MVP, and one of the greatest ballplayers of all time, this advice shouldn’t be as harsh and hurtful for him as most people’s counsel seems to be to the triple-double machine.

Brodie shoots below 45% from the field and under 30% from downtown for the season. Since that Magic game, he has shot 50% from the field in the games against the Heat and the Nets.

Also read: “The Warriors are my favorite team to watch!”: Dwyane Wade explains why Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson aren’t the only reason he loves to watch the Dubs

As he is second on the list of total turnovers as well as turnovers per game and has a plus-minus cumulative of ‘-71’, this suggestion from the former Lakers’ legend will only bring success to the point guard and his team if he takes it positively.