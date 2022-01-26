“I feel like Black Jesus”: Anthony Edwards gives a hilarious interview after going off for 14 4th quarter points in the Wolves 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers

Anthony Edwards joins Carmelo Anthony as the only player 20 years or younger to drop 40+ points without dishing a single assist.

After being carried out of the Nets-Wolves matchup on Sunday night, not many expected Anthony Edwards to take on the court against the Portland Trail Blazers. Much to everyone’s surprise, not only did Anthony lace-up, but he also exploded for a 40-point performance.

In the Wolves’ 109-107 Ant dropped 40 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, recorded 3 steals and 3 blocks but had 0 assists during the clash, making him only the 2nd 20-year-old in history to drop a 40 bomb without recording even a single assist.

Anthony Edwards tonight: 40 PTS

0 AST He joins Carmelo Anthony as the only players 20 years or younger to score 40+ without dishing an assist.

“Anthony Edwards believes he can win any battle, any matchup”: Chris Finch

Leading the Wolves to a come from the back win, Anthony Edwards hilariously stated how he felt like “Black Jesus” after his last period heroics.

Anthony Edwards on what it felt like to go off in the 4th" "That feel like black Jesus."

Even coach Chris Finch spoke highly of Edwards after his scoring rampage. Finch said:

“He has that mentality. He believes he can win any battle, any game, any matchup. We’ve seen a few of these type of performances this season. Not only did he have the 40, but when we needed it most, he was making big shots.”

“He’s got such a great spirit about him. He’s pretty much indomitable in that regard. His teammates love him. And they love him for not only how he plays but who he is as a player because he’s genuine.”



This season, the 20-year-old has been incredible putting up a solid 22.7/5.2/3.5, and is one of the biggest reasons why the Wolves are successful in this campaign.