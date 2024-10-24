James Harden Points Tonight: How Did The Clippers Guard’s Stats Fare In Season Opener?

James Harden in the Los Angeles Clippers’ season opener is in a role that he hasn’t been in since his days as a Houston Rocket: the team’s sole offensive engine. Tonight’s Clippers-Suns bout sees Harden, in Kawhi Leonard’s absence due to his knee injury, do a little bit of everything.

He’s keeping his one-on-one defensive contests active all while manning the offense and setting his wings and bigs up. While he hasn’t filled the stat sheet by the time halftime came around, he did grab 9 rebounds and dish out 4 assist.

The stats below are Harden’s stats at halftime in 17:07 minutes of play and the score 47-39 Suns.

Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks FGM/FGA Turnovers James Harden 4 4 9 0 0 2/11

Harden’s best highlight so far was undoubtedly his lob to Derrick Jones Jr from the right wing which had Clips owner, Steve Ballmer, ecstatic. Aside from this, he’s been pushing the pace but his personal shooting struggles have reared their ugly head into tonight’s game as he’s shooting below 20% from the field and has missed all 5 of his attempts from beyond the arc.

JAMES HARDEN ➡️ DERRICK JONES JR. STEVE BALLMER LOVING IT pic.twitter.com/E191pXmOKg — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2024

The game is currently at halftime and Harden will surely be more impactful as the 3rd quarter gets underway.