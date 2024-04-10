Amidst Anthony Edwards’ Promise Of A KAT Return, Karl-Anthony Towns’ Injury Status Provides Hope For Timberwolves Fans

Credits: Apr 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after guard Anthony Edwards (5) scores against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in great form lately. Barring losses against the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards and co. have won each of their remaining contests since 22nd March. However, the matchup against the Denver Nuggets is probably the most important game of the season, determining which of the two teams will clinch the #1 seed in the Western Conference. Hence, the availability of Karl-Anthony Towns for tonight’s entertaining bout will be crucial.

A huge part of the reason behind the Minnesota Timberwolves’ success can be given credits to their injury-free roster. Even tonight, merely two players are added to the team’s injury report – Jaylin Clark and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a torn meniscus during the Timberwolves’ 4th March contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then, KAT hasn’t suited up for any contest.

Initially, reports suggested that Towns would be sidelined till at least the second round of the postseason. However, recent updates would please fans of the Wolves as the center has made a quick recovery and is expected to return to the lineup before the regular season ends. With the clash against Nikola Jokic and co. being important, Anthony Edwards’ comments after the game against the Wizards have fans hopeful about Towns’ availability for tonight.

Anthony Edwards gives a positive injury update on Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns was expected to miss at least 6-7 weeks due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, in a little over 4 weeks, the sharpshooting big man has been cleared for full contact 5-on-5 activities. In a team statement, the franchise wrote:

“Towns has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities and is progressing toward his return to play.”

Additionally, Anthony Edwards also got fans excited as he revealed that Karl-Anthony was back. During the on-court postgame interview on Tuesday night, the 6ft 4” combo guard exclaimed:

“KAT is back, baby! I feel great. I think the whole team is ready to have him back because we want to get our rhythm back.”

If the former Kentucky Wildcat was to make his return tonight, it would only be his 61st game of the season. Despite recording a respectable campaign – 22.1 points & 8.4 rebounds per game – the 7ft star wouldn’t be eligible for the All-NBA Teams consideration due to the league’s new player participation policy.

However, receiving the third All-NBA nod of his career won’t be on Towns’ mind. Grabbing a win on the road against the defending champs and entering the postseason as the #1 spot in the West will be his priority.