Damian Lillard’s Availability For Bucks-Pacers Game 6 Provides Insight Into the Severity of His Achilles Injury

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on during warmups prior to game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks shone brighter than ever during Tuesday’s Game 5 contest at Fiserv Forum. Even without the team’s two marquee players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks somehow managed to secure a 115-92 victory at home. Despite the Bucks’ efforts at making a comeback in the series, the Milwaukee side will again face an uphill battle as the official injury report paints a bleak picture.

Bucks superstars Antetokounmpo and Lillard appeared on the injury report yet again, with their status being upgraded to “doubtful” ahead of Game 6 at Gainbridge Freehouse. Lillard is rehabbing his right Achilles, which he sprained during the dying seconds of Game 3, and has sat out the last two games for the Bucks. Before re-aggravating his Achilles injury, Lillard was putting on quite the show, averaging 32.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 62.7% shooting in three games against the Pacers.

Additionally, Giannis has been sitting out since April 9th, after the Greek Freak strained his right calf during the Bucks matchup with their Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics. But the entire situation wasn’t without its upside, as Bucks HC Doc Rivers recently gave the media an update on the Bucks duo. Talking to the media, Rivers said,

“I know I hope [to have them on the floor again in the series]. I think they’re very, very, very close.”

The Bucks will definitely need all the help they can get for their upcoming matchup in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Game 5 heroes Patrick Beverly (right oblique strain) and Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) have also been tagged as ‘Probable’ ahead of Game 6, with Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez being the only two starters who have presented with no serious ailment ahead of Friday’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Bucks will need a superstar ahead for Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a precarious situation heading into a must-win game at Indianapolis. Despite their marquee player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, sitting out the entire series, the Bucks have somehow managed to stay in the contest, even winning two crucial games.

The major reason for Milwaukee’s comeback is Middleton and the supporting staff showing up when it matters most. In Game 5’s victory over Indiana, Middleton, and Bobby Portis added 29 points each, whereas Patrick Beverly posted 13 points and 12 assists to keep the Bucks alive in the series.

They will have to snatch yet another game at Indiana, as the appearance of Giannis and Lillard before Game 7 of this series is looking doubtful with no fixed timeline for the duo’s return just yet.