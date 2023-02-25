“One More Record Than Stephen Curry”: Klay Thompson Reveals Motivation Behind 12 3-pts Against Rockets

Dec 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson (11) and point guard Stephen Curry (30) high five after Thompson scored with an assist from Curry during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a testing time. They have been deeply scrutinized for their small ball and their apparent failures. Their loss to the Lakers in their previous game especially hurt the reigning champions. The major consensus has been that in Stephen Curry’s absence, the Warriors have been impactless. But Klay Thompson changed that narrative tonight.

It was a special night for one-half of the splash brothers. Once a formidable sharpshooter, Klay’s injury and the subsequent absence from the NBA because of it forced his career to a standstill. But now he is back to being his former self.

This month has been horrible for the Warriors but great for Klay Thompson and his stats. He registered his second game with 12 three-pointers in a month. No player has ever done it before him. When asked what motivated him to land 12 three-pointers, Thompson blamed his desire to one-up Stephen Curry.

Also read: “Ain’t No F***ing Way”: Charles Barkley, Enraged at Presumptuous Bulls Fans, Won Game 5 of 1993 NBA Finals As Grudge Match

Klay Thompson wanted a record that did not belong to Stephen Curry

During the post-game interview, Klay Thompson was asked what motivated him to have such an incredible three-point shooting night. Thompson humorously claimed that he wanted to just own a three-point record not yet owned by his teammate Stephen Curry.

Thompson: “I wanted to get that 12th so bad so that I could actually have one more record than Steph for once. He got all the three-point records so that one felt good.”

Klay just wanted to break one of Steph’s records 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZT6u1fhdyO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 25, 2023

In all fairness, this is a record that would be hard to break. Not only had Klay Thompson now scored 12 threes in a game twice now but he has also managed to land 12 threes on 3 different occasions. He has now broken Stephen Curry’s precious record of games with 12+ threes. They were both tied with 2 games each after Klay’s 12 three-pointers against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Klay was exceptional tonight

Klay Thompson had 12 threes in just 17 attempts. That translates to a 70.6% accuracy from beyond the three-point line. Moreover, Klay also shot all 6 of his free throws. He registered an incredible 42 points in the game to lead the Warriors to a 116-111 win over the Rockets.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving Hacked His Account”: A.J Brown Calls Moon Landing Fake & Twitter Now Has a New Lamb to Sacrifice