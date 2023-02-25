“Kyrie Irving Hacked His Account”: A.J Brown Calls Moon Landing Fake & Twitter Now Has a New Lamb to Sacrifice

2x Pro Bowler A.J Brown, who had a successful 2022 campaign, is now making the headlines for re-igniting an age-old conspiracy theory. In the world of internet, where you just can’t erase anything forever once it is out, Brown made a mistake which can easily turn any celebrity into a meme.

The Eagles’ wide receiver was probably thinking a bit too deeply about the world around him on Friday which might have prompted him to suggest that the famous moon landing was actually staged.

A.J Brown calls moon landing fake & fans reckon he’ll be the next Kyrie Irving

A.J Brown, who played a major role in guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, recently took to Twitter to suggest that the moon landing was nothing but a well thought-out hoax.

“We got cars driving themselves but we can’t go back to the moon,” Brown Tweeted. “Took me about 20 years to understand they been lying to us our entire lives.” Brown’s Tweet was a response to a video in which Neil Armstrong had refused to swear on the Bible that he indeed went to the moon.

It seems like A.J Brown has a somewhat similar chain of thought as NBA superstar Kyrie Irving. Irving is famous for adding fuel to conspiracy theories. For a very long time, Irving tried convincing people to believe in the flat-Earth theory.

While Brown ended up deleting the Tweet, it was too little too late by then. NFL fans flooded Twitter with sarcastic reactions to Brown’s take on moon landing.

A.J Brown seems to be going the “Aaron Rodgers-Kyrie Irving” way

Kyrie Irving’s thoughts on the infamous chemtrails had also gained a lot of attention a while back. “They’ll give you stuff on the government, like geoengineering, chemtrails and everything else,” Irving had said. “It makes you think. That was the beautiful thing about it. It actually made me think twice about s***.”

For the unversed, the chemtrail theory suggests that the government sprayed toxic chemicals from the sky using airplanes in order to control the population and reduce life expectancy. Moreover, not only Irving, NFL star Aaron Rodgers is also famous for believing in such theories.

The Green Bay superstar’s ayahuasca praise, 9/11 conspiracy theories, chemtrails and vaccine lie have earned him quite a reputation and it seems like A.J has also decided to go the ‘Rodgers way’.

