Jusuf Nurkic Trolls Draymond Green and the Warriors Using Looney Tunes Closing After Play-In Loss to the Kings

The postseason run of the Golden State Warriors has come to an end following a 94-118 Play-in Tournament defeat to the Sacramento Kings. Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkic wasted no time trolling the Bay Area side for their loss. Rekindling his detest for the Dubs and their star player, Draymond Green, the 29-year-old openly mocked the conference rivals.

Right after the game, the Phoenix Suns star took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings about the result. He posted a GIF of the Looney Tunes’ closing theme to troll the Warriors for the humiliating exit. “That’s all folks!” the post highlighted to hint at the curtains being drawn on the organization’s campaign.

Following that, the Suns center further mocked the Bay Area franchise to express his delight over their defeat, uploading two laughing emojis.

His actions extended his controversial relationship with the Warriors throughout the season. His altercation with Green on 12th December 2023 paved the way for it, with the latter facing suspension for a flagrant 2 foul. On that occasion, Nurkic had mocked the 4x champion for his unethical decision, stating, “I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me”.

It led to an anticipated clash between the franchises on 10th February 2023. A single-point difference ensured a victory for the Warriors, with Green actively influencing the outcome of the game. His defensive endeavors restricted the opposition while his marking on the last sequence cemented a 113-112 win for his team.

Hence, Nurkic’s recent actions seemingly serve as an act of revenge for that result. Consequently, a section of the NBA community disliked his intentions. They united in support of Green and the Warriors, with one of them declaring, “Draymond owns u still lmfaoo”.

Another wished a similar fate for the Suns in their upcoming first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “Karma going to hit when the suns lose in the first round,” the fan replied.

However, a handful of viewers enjoyed the mockery from Nurkic while further supporting him in the comments. One such follower wrote, “W,” to showcase his liking for the NBA star’s timely actions.

One more fan joined the list as he backed the 7″ center, stating, “COOOOOK NURKKKKK”.

As things stand, Nurkic has refused to put his past behind displaying his seeming dislikeness for the franchise. This yet again could lead to a series of off-court controversies as the fans await a response from Green and his teammates.