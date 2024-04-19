“Who Gon Stop Joel Embiid?”: Draymond Green Backs Sixers Against the Knicks in 1st Round of Playoffs

On April 16, the Sacramento Kings eliminated Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors during the Western Conference 9-10 seed Play-in elimination game. A few days after the loss, on his ‘The Draymond Green Show’, the Warriors Forward rolled out his Eastern Conference Playoff Predictions. As per the defensive dynamo, the second-seeded New York Knicks are a much easier target for the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers than the mighty Boston Celtics. Green opined that the Knicks are going to have no answers against Joel Embiid in the first round of the playoffs.

Embiid shot just 6/17, but still put up 23 points and 15 rebounds against the Miami Heat. He made key plays in crunch time during the home game against last year’s finalists. According to Green, the Sixers’ clutch win will benefit them because the Knicks pose a lesser threat to the 76ers than the Celtics, who have the best defense in the league. “I got the Philadelphia 76ers beating the New York Knicks because who gon stop Joel[Embiid]?” Green asked rhetorically on his show. “As Paul Reed said, ‘We ain’t ducking nobody. But we wanted the New York Knicks. We think that’s the easier team to beat,'” he added.

The 2017 DPOY went as far as saying that even the Heat would have been able to beat the Knicks if they had made the seventh seed. “Like Joel took over every play down the stretch versus the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat, which we know probably will beat the Knicks too,” added Green.

Thus, Draymond Green believes that the 76ers would breeze through the First Round against the Knicks. If they do accomplish that, they will be matched up against the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers. Therefore, a first-round series win can set the ground for a maiden ECF trip for Embiid. Charles Barkley also believes that the 76ers are heading toward encouraging developments.

Barkley backs Embiid and Co.

While previewing the 76ers-Heat seventh-seed battle, Charles Barkley touched upon Philly’s chances in the Playoffs. For Barkley, the win against the Heat set the tone for the 76ers, who will tackle the Knicks in the first round. The second-seeded squad will be without their physically imposing star, Julius Randle, who could have helped Isaiah Hartenstein in draining out Embiid. Without his services, the frontline may not be enough to shut down the 2023 MVP.

If I am Joel Embiid, I’m having a team meeting [and saying], ‘Guys, we gotta win one game at home, everything’s working out perfectly when you look at the bracket. The Knicks losing [Julius] Randle. We are gonna beat the Knicks. All we gotta do is win this one game,’” Barkley advised Joel Embiid.

However, the Knicks can’t be underestimated. While they did lose 15 out of their 36 games without Julius Randle, per StatMuse, the Knicks finished the season with a five-game winning streak. In the process, they beat two of the top three seeds, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. Jalen Brunson has kept the Knicks’ spirits up and thrives in the small-ball lineup alongside sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo.

The defense of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby is incredible while Hartenstein is a terrific finisher, rebounder, and disciplined defender. Mitchell Robinson can help out on Embiid off the bench. However, the 76ers are also loaded on multiple fronts, especially with Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris on the team.