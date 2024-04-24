Following ‘Humbling’ Game 1 Loss, Draymond Green Issues Kevin Durant a Challenge vs Timberwolves

Apr 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal were handed a massive reality check in their playoff debut, as the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by the incredible Anthony Edwards, thrashed them 120-95 in Game 1 of their first-round series. The young guard scored a game-high 33 points and, on multiple different occasions, said a myriad of rude things to Durant right to his face as he helped his team take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Edwards and Durant incident became the game’s main talking point and the Suns forward’s former teammate, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, demanded that he step up and take the responsibility of containing the Timberwolves guard. On the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show, he said,

“What the Phoenix Suns are going to have to do is play Kevin Durant on Anthony Edwards the entire series. That has to be his matchup. And what Phoenix has to do? They have to rely on Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen to carry the load offensively. Because to ask Kevin to go try to lock up Anthony Edwards and then carry the load on the offensive end in Year 18. That ain’t happening every night.”

Green explained that Durant has the size and defensive skill, which Booker and Beal lack, to contain Edwards. He’s spot on. The Suns superstar scored an efficient 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting [per NBA.com], but his team lost by 25 points because they just couldn’t stop the Timberwolves’ young star. Phoenix has enough offensive talent to beat Minnesota, but in Game 1, they didn’t have the correct defensive game plan to thwart Edwards.

Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year and Durant’s ex-teammate for three years is familiar with the Suns forward’s defensive skillset and what it’d take to contain Edwards. Phoenix should pay heed to his suggestion of taking the offensive load off Durant and letting him focus his energy on guarding Edwards and stopping him from taking the series away from them.

Anthony Edwards wants to send a message to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

Even if Kevin Durant doesn’t bring the smoke to Anthony Edwards in Game 2, the Timberwolves guard will do it for the Suns superstar. Following his team’s Game 1 win, the Minnesota star claimed he doesn’t just want to go toe-to-toe with Durant, but also wants to take on Devin Booker ahead of their team-up in Paris in the Olympics. He told ESPN reporter Mallika Andrews,

“Now that I know those two guys will be playing alongside of me at the Olympics, it’s kind of bragging rights at this point. That’s as much ammo as I need.”

To his credit, Durant isn’t ducking the challenge. Following the Suns’ Game 1 loss, he was asked about Edwards’ trash-talking. He responded,

“It’s just basketball. Not even playoffs, it’s just hoop. You get hot, you make shots, make tough shots, you’re gonna feel excited about yourself. It’s on me to keep coming back and showing him a tough look.”

Being a veteran in the NBA, Edwards’ words were never going to bother Durant too much. That said, it will be interesting to see if the young guard’s words were successful in lighting some sort of a fire under the Suns forward. And if they did, will he be taking Draymond Green up on his advice after all?