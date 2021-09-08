“Kanye West is a seer, he accurately predicted 2 NBA players’ futures in 2010”: NBA Reddit melts down in response to throwback post to Chicago-born musician’s magnum opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

NBA Reddit produced its latest amazing crossover post between rap music and basketball talent, reminiscing about Kanye West at his peak.

There aren’t too many people on the planet who can claim to be creative and successful the same way as Kanye. This is a man who’s been excellent at practically anything he touched.

West began his career in music as a producer and made major waves before long. His work with Roc-a-Fella records produced several bangers, lending him the confidence and backing to pursue his own solo rap career.

The results, as many hip-hop fans know, were nothing short of astounding. West produced 5 undoubtedly classic albums back-to-back-to-back… in a period of merely 6 years.

He’s still exploring new sounds in his career – the latest album, Donda, has seen a strong initial reception from fans. This man continues to reinvent himself in his quest to produce new forms of art. His imprint on modern pop music and culture is undeniable.

Also Read – “PARTYNEXTDOOR posting himself laying in the bed with Kehlani while she was with Kyrie Irving is still crazy! NBA fans look back at relationship ruckus involving pop stars and LeBron James’ Cavs sidekick.

NBA Reddit melts down in response to throwback post to Kanye West and 2 NBA players

Basketball and hip-hop music have had a very deep connection – apparent especially since the 1990s. This means that there’s a huge overlap between people who listen to rap and those who watch or play basketball.

NBA Reddit is perhaps the biggest such community that churns out conversations and content regarding the league. And it definitely takes a persona of its own during the offseason.

Also Read – Paul Pierce a first-ballot Hall of Famer? Celtics legend’s Naismith Memorial induction divides opinions across NBA Twitter ahead of ceremony.

This fan picked up the lyrics for the song ‘Gorgeous’, off perhaps West’s most celebrated 2010 work. A part of the first verse from the song goes somewhat like this:

Based off the way we was branded

Face it, Jerome get more time than Brandon

Which the fan conveniently managed to construe into a comparison of 2 players from the 2019 NCAA tournament – Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke. Jerome – a Virginia Cavaliers point guard – was later selected by OKC Thunder. Brandon Clarke is a power forward from Gonzaga who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.