Basketball

“PARTYNEXTDOOR posting himself laying in the bed with Kehlani while she was with Kyrie Irving is still crazy”: NBA fans look back at relationship ruckus involving pop stars and LeBron James’ Cavs sidekick

"PARTYNEXTDOOR posting himself laying in the bed with Kehlani while she was with Kyrie Irving is still crazy": NBA fans look back at relationship ruckus involving pop stars and LeBron James' Cavs sidekick
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Paul Pierce a first-ballot Hall of Famer?": Celtics legend's Naismith Memorial induction divides opinions across NBA Twitter ahead of ceremony
Next Article
"Kanye West is a seer, he accurately predicted 2 NBA players' futures in 2010": NBA Reddit melts down in response to throwback post to Chicago-born musician's magnum opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
Latest Posts