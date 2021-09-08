“PARTYNEXTDOOR posting himself laying in the bed with Kehlani while she was with Kyrie Irving is still crazy”: NBA fans look back at relationship ruckus involving pop stars and LeBron James’ Cavs sidekick

Kyrie Irving and Kehlani were an item together for a sweet, but short time. The Oakland-born singer attempted suicide after backlash for allegedly cheating on the then-Cavs star.

Kehlani initially shot to fame during her time with the teen group Poplyfe. After the group split up, she began focusing on her solo music career.

It was at this point that she met Canadian artist Partynextdoor, but their relationship timeline remains shrouded in mystery. What is known is that Kehlani began seeing Kyrie Irving in 2015, with the Cavs star on the rise.

However, the two didn’t remain together for very long, despite being spotted in public several times all year long. And a short while after this transpired (according to Kehlani’s version of events), her former flame posted a picture with her holding his hand.

This development got NBA Twitter off D’Angelo Russell’s back for a while. It also got them talking in unflattering terms about yet another celebrity whose shoes they hadn’t walked in.

Kehlani attempted suicide despite Kyrie Irving clearing up cheating allegations

Kyrie continued to support his former flame through this period as he embarked on his own championship run. The then-Celtics guard posted a picture with Kehlani a couple of years later. The caption for this picture was a full-blown apology to the R&B singer.

Despite all of these developments, NBA Twitter dug up their relationship history once again of late. And yet again, a beautiful, successful woman is the target of internet trolls – 5 years after the events.

The responses make it clear that a ton of people in this world don’t get the idea of open relationships.

