“Paul Pierce a first-ballot Hall of Famer?”: Celtics legend’s Naismith Memorial induction divides opinions across NBA Twitter ahead of ceremony

NBA fans make a case for Paul Pierce being a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The Truth is a 2008 NBA champion and Finals MVP.

Paul Pierce is one of the most controversial figures in the NBA. The 10x All-Star is known to speak his mind and is often seen getting into trouble for it as well. Pierce has never paid heed to his haters.

Over the years, the former Celtics player has made some bizarre statements, like having a better career than 3x NBA champion Dwyane Wade or being a better wing shooter than Klay Thompson.

Earlier this year, Pierce was fired from ESPN due to him indulging in obscenity on live Instagram. The former NBA champion was not apologetic about the entire situation as well.

Recently, Pierce’s fans got into a Twitter war with users who doubted the Truth’s induction as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Paul Pierce’s Hall of Fame induction leads to a Twitter battle.

Below are some of the interesting tweets.

This is why Paul Pierce is first ballot HOF. It’s amazing how y’all get on this app & lie. Y’all let what Draymond said cloud your vision, proving you’re a casual. Shaq gave him the nickname “The Truth.” Paul has been a bucket since he stepped in the League. pic.twitter.com/peEs6d1gpy — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) September 7, 2021

Paul was legit, had a jersey as a laker fan 🙈 was my go to player in NBA Live 02 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Froyo Bryant (@FroyoBryant) September 7, 2021

Paul Pierce was a good, not great player. Without KG and Allen, he would be ring less. — Gee Money (@DorchTroy) September 7, 2021

PP was definitely good can’t lie I just remember the Celtics were the worst team in the league before they got Ray and KG and the truth was a turnover machine on top of that idk I just don’t like him as a person lol. Like the TO of the NBA to me and I like TO lol — Dee Lew 🎱 (@DeeLew80) September 7, 2021

He had the 12th highest TO-rate on his own team the two down years (meaning actually good/low) and missed half the season the year they only won 24. After being the best player on 4 playoff teams incl. an ECF. Then top scorer, 2nd in ast, 3rd in reb, and wing stopper for a champ. — Luke (@LA_33) September 8, 2021

Bill Simmons told me a long time ago Paul Pierce was good. I listened. — Justin D 🇵🇷 (@JustinEDiaz023) September 7, 2021

In 19 seasons in the NBA, Pierce averaged 19.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.3 SPG on a 44.5% shooting from the field. The Truth also has several accolades to back his induction into the Hall of Fame.

An NBA All-Rookie First Team, 2009 All NBA Second Team, and 3x All NBA Third Team. The 43-year old even has his jersey hanging in the rafters of the TD Garden.