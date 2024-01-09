Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out Aaron Rodgers For Blatantly Endangering Jimmy Kimmel’s Family: “Leaky Metal Drum Filled with Toxic Waste”

The Jeffrey Epstein island controversy has caught hold of many A-list celebrity names, including the late physicist Stephen Hawking. The controversy also recently caught hold of celebrity comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who NFL star Aaron Rodgers accused of being one of Epstein’s island’s visitors. Showtime Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently caught on to this controversy and presented his thoughts on the feud between Kimmel and Rodgers on his Substack page.

On his page, Kareem addressed his thoughts and concerns, including assessing the aftermath of such a scenario. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the New York Jets quarterback made a serious allegation against Kimmel, stating that Kimmel is really hoping that his name does not come out in legal proceedings related to Epstein.

Reverting to this serious allegation, Kimmel blasted Rodgers on his show, even taking a dig at the quarterback’s previous comments on being vaccinated against COVID-19. On his X (formerly Twitter) page, Kimmel wrote how Rodger’s ‘reckless words’ had now put his family in danger and threatened to sue the star quarterback for such allegations. Kimmel also mocked Rodgers by calling him a “whack Packer” for suggesting how news reports on UFO sightings were somehow linked to the Epstein case.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sided with Jimmy Kimmel in this feud and called out the star quarterback for such baseless allegations about the superstar comedian. Lashing out at Rodgers, the 6x NBA champion questioned the Super Bowl XLV champion’s cognition, morals, and intellectual growth and called Rodgers arrogant and childish for not apologizing for his comments.

Expressing his thoughts on this issue on Substack, Kareem wrote,

“In the case of Rodgers and his illogical ilk (Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt), they are like a leaky metal drum filled with toxic waste that’s been dumped into the cultural lake where the kids swim. It slowly poisons the community until the most vulnerable are so sick they can’t think straight—just like them.”

Amid such wide backlash for his comments, there have been no remarks from Aaron Rodgers after Jimmy Kimmel’s name did not appear on Epstein’s list. Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking in 2019 in connection with alleged incidents. He committed suicide in a jail cell in August 2019, which federal investigators said was a result of negligence from the staff.

Last week, the first series of documents related to this case were released, which included big names but few new details. The names included some high-profile figures who have mostly been mentioned publicly in court documents before. The Epstein case continues to fuel wild conspiracy theories and speculations.

Jimmy Kimmel threatened legal action against Aaron Rodgers for his statement

Last week, Aaron Rodgers sparked wild controversy when he claimed he would pop “some sort of bottle” if the Epstein associates list released suggested Jimmy Kimmel’s name in it. Kimmel, who immediately took note of Rodgers’ comments on the Pat McAfee Show, took to X to address the serious allegations made by the New York Jets quarterback publicly.

In his tweet, Kimmel emphasized how Rodgers’ ‘reckless’ words had put his family in danger and further threatened to take legal action against the NFL star. Kimmel also clarified how, as a matter of fact, he had never met, flown with, visited, or had any sort of contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

The 56-year-old comedian dedicated an entire monologue in the latest broadcast of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Kimmel was livid about Rodgers not apologizing for his comments and was even ready to accept an apology at any given point and move on. Rodgers is expected to make a statement on this feud in his next appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.