Basketball

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the receiving end of a poster from Jellybean Bryant”: Footage of the Lakers legend getting dunked on by Kobe Bryant’s father

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“I love competition and I’ve always loved competition" - Toto Wolff appalled at how Mercedes has gone from being 8-times world champion to markedly behind Ferrari and Red Bull
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the receiving end of a poster from Jellybean Bryant”: Footage of the Lakers legend getting dunked on by Kobe Bryant’s father

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was at the receiving end of a poster from Kobe Bryant’s dad, as…