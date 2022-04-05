“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the receiving end of a poster from Jellybean Bryant”: Footage of the Lakers legend getting dunked on by Kobe Bryant’s father

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was at the receiving end of a poster from Kobe Bryant’s dad, as the HBO show Winning Time takes centerstage.

Lew Alcindor has been one of the most prolific basketball players to ever play the game. He holds the record for most points scored in the league and has been a champion for human rights.

Kareem’s name has popped up quite a few times in the last month or two. It looks like he will be regularly in the NBA news cycles.

His scoring record is under threat from LeBron James. While he may not be able to do much about that one, he can surely do something about the HBO series Winning Time.

Also read: ‘Attacking LeBron James on social justice crusading? He’s unimpeachable’: Skip Bayless shockingly comes to Laker’s defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s controversial opinion

The show centers on the Lakers during the 1980s and chronicles the lives of the players. Kareem happens to be one of the players in focus.

In a video clip used by the show, there is an incident, a dunk, where the Big A is on the receiving end. The dunker? A certain Joe Bryant.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets dunked on by Kobe Bryant’s father

The clip is from a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and their city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. Joe Bryant was a role player for the Clippers at the time.

Kobe Bryant watched his dad put Kareem on a POSTER‼️ sheeeeesh pic.twitter.com/S5PH1gFSAE — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 4, 2022

The show uses clips from real life and stitches them up in a very interesting way. The result is a show that is getting all the love.

Winning Time also gives Kobe Bryant a small tribute. Kareem, however, is not a big fan of dramatization. Whether he will grow to like it or not, is a different question altogether.

For now, this clip of the flashy Joe “Jellybean” Bryant dunking is worth a watch. It is a salient reminder of one of Basketball’s greatest families and what could have been, had we not lost Kobe so soon.

Also read: “Watched half the first episode, ‘Winning Time’ is ridiculous! I don’t want to talk about it!!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson’s distaste for the HBO Original series might lead to its failure