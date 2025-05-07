“Impact That Jelly Bean Had”: Lakers Legend Acknowledged Kobe Bryant’s Father’s Role in Son’s Success

Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.; Credit – Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s illustrious 20-year NBA career is a testament to hard work and dedication. Although his mental fortitude led him to greatness, so did the help of other people in his life. Two-time NBA champion Craig Hodges trained with Bryant. During his sessions with the Lakers legend, he realized the importance that Bryant’s father, Joe, had on his career.

Advertisement

Kobe is of the small demographic of NBA players whose fathers also played in the league. Joe “Jelly Bean” Bryant spent eight seasons in the NBA. He was a talented player, averaging over 10 points per game in his final three seasons in the association.

While Joe was playing overseas, Kobe began to fall in love with the sport. Joe taught his son the skills that led to his professional basketball career. Kobe’s father established the foundation of the future Hall-of-Fame guard’s understanding of the game.

Hodges, who worked closely with Kobe during his time as a member of the Lakers coaching staff, played against Kobe’s father in the 1982-83 season. In a 2020 interview for VLAD TV, Hodges revealed the impact Joe had on Kobe’s game.

“The choices that he made on how he was going to play the game, and you can’t leave any of that out without saying the impact that Jelly Bean had,” Hodges said. “Us being able to see Kobe was actually us seeing Jelly Bean at the same time.”

Hodges’ revelation wasn’t foreign to Kobe’s understanding. The five-time NBA champion didn’t ignore the impact his father had on his career. There were moments when he spoke about how his dad had shaped him as a basketball player.

Joe helped Kobe become a strong player

Kobe witnessed the gentle side of his father for most of his childhood. However, once he reached adolescence, Joe didn’t hold back when it came to basketball. The physicality reached alarming new heights, but it helped Kobe become the legend that many remember.

“Now, when I got to about 13 or 14 years old, that’s when he started beating me up,” Bryant said. “Started throwing those elbows, and I stopped winning. Then I got to about 16 years old and finally beat him.”

Joe wanted to show Kobe that it wouldn’t be easy to play against grown men. Basketball is a very physical sport, and the NBA is the highest level of physicality. As a result, Bryant learned to play through contact, which he mastered during his NBA career.

Now, many players embrace Kobe’s legacy and his iconic “Mamba Mentality.”