“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar plus Kobe Bryant equal LeBron James?”: The King’s points average in year 19 is equal to both Lakers legends’ year 19 ppg combined! 

LeBron James fell shy of glory this year. Yet, he can take solace in knowing his year 19 was better than Kobe’s and Kareem’s combined.

The King recorded an insane points average of 30 this season. That should be good enough for the scoring title, yet we live in extraordinary times.

As of this moment, Joel Embiid has pipped him by just 0.4 ppg. While this may be insanely unlucky for some, let’s not forget that LBJ is 37 years old.

At his age and in his 19th season in the NBA players should be well on their way out of the league, however, there look to be no signs of slowing down. James’ shortfall this season would perhaps be his inability to take his team to the playoffs.

However, we forget that this man is playing like an MVP candidate at a veteran’s age.

LeBron James is putting up as many points per game as Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar combined!

The King’s points average this season is the highest any player has recorded at age 36 or older. It is also roughly equal to both Kobe and Kareem’s ppg in their year 19. Their points average combined that is.

To add to that he is also averaging 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game! That is unheard of!

You can bash him all you want, the truth is he is doing things no one has ever done before. It may not matter if he is the greatest of all time or not. He is one of a kind. A type of player we may never get to see again in our lifetimes.

Most PPG by a player in their 19th season or later: 30.3 — LeBron

17.6 — Kobe

Most PPG by a player in their 19th season or later: 30.3 — LeBron

17.6 — Kobe

14.6 — Kareem LeBron almost has as many as Kobe and Kareem combined.

