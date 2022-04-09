“LA got way more out of LeBron James!”: The First Take debates the utility of the Lakers superstar for the franchise. 

LeBron James is the face of the league, but what happens when you take that to the biggest franchise in Basketball? Who gets more out of who?

The Los Angeles Lakers are winding up an abysmal season. They have been bounced out of the playoffs and have received tons of flak for fielding the oldest line-up this season.

As the season wraps, we can continue criticizing the team for their abysmal choices or we can take a look at how the Lakers have benefited from signing LeBron. And vice versa.

This question raises a lot of eyebrows and has room for a serious debate. Who would benefit more from having the other? The most successful NBA franchise of all time having one of the greatest players to ever lace up playing for them or vice versa?

LeBron James and LA’s mutually beneficial relationship knows no bounds

In the summer of 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers won its 17th championship. The team was led by the King and after a 10-year drought, the city of LA could rejoice.

First Take on ESPN was at hand to discuss the merits of the relationship. Jordan Peppler was batting for LeBron saying that as a franchise the Lakers got a lot out of the King.

Their first title in years and a persona that could become the face of the team after Kobe’s untimely departure. Shae Cornette on the other hand was batting for LA.

She was the first to talk about LeBron’s failure to make the playoffs twice in four years. She was quick to point out that ultimately age is catching up to him.

Kendrick Perkins the guest star said something which should give all LeBron fans some hope. He says he concurs with Jordan more and adds that “He went to LA at the end of his prime, me and LeBron James are the same age and here I am starting my new career”

