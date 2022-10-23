Luka Doncic and Christian Wood Show Glimpses of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (35) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after scoring during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic dropped an easy 32-10-7 against the Grizzlies and sat out the whole fourth quarter. Christian Wood also put up 25-12. New duo.

There is a new dynamic duo in town and the league better watch out. Christian Wood and Luka Doncic, combining and slamming. The Mavericks duo did a great job tonight.

Doncic in particular has started off his season on a different note altogether. He scored 21 points in the first quarter. The first time anyone has breached the 20 point mark in a quarter this season.

Luka Doncic erupted for 21 PTS in the first quarter to lead the @dallasmavs to the win in their home opener! #KiaTipOff22 Luka Doncic: 32 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Christian Wood: 25 PTS, 12 REB For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjQ9Y pic.twitter.com/8KvmNjoSN1 — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

He also had a stellar defensive performance and coach Kidd had this to say:

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s second straight 30+ point game to start this season: “He’s playing the game at a different level right now.” Scoring aside: “One of his best defensive performances I saw … and he’ll tell you.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 23, 2022

But what about his new deputy, Christian Wood? The forward also had a game that will put the league on notice. But what will scare others, even more, is how the two combined for a spectacular lob.

Luka Doncic and Christian Wood are akin to Kobe and Shaq right now

Just take a look at this highlight from two angles and you’ll see how exactly these two combine so well.

LUKA DONCIC TO CHRISTIAN WOOD WE’RE FEELING GOOD pic.twitter.com/oipouoPKqY — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 23, 2022

Instantly, one other guard-big man duo comes to mind. Shaq and Kobe. Wood and Doncic have the same connection but their ceiling is untapped. Who knows what could be the result as the season gets going?

Luka and Christian Wood tonight: pic.twitter.com/SANOMfNlup — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) October 23, 2022

One thing is for sure if these two keep combining like this and if either of them does their job, the Mavericks will be winning lots of games.

The chemistry and what it means for the Mavericks

The Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson this season and while that might have seemed like a big hole at first, the arrival of Wood and his potency on offense has immediately filled up all gaps.

“It’s only two games, but he’s going to be very good for us,” Luka spoke of Wood with high praise.

Luka Doncic on Christian Wood: “It’s only two games, but he’s going to be very good for us.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 23, 2022

Their averages are quite good to start the season, it is only a matter of if they can maintain it or not.

Luka Dončić and Christian Wood first two games together this season: LD: 33.5 PPG (47.8 FG%) 8 APG 8 RPG

CW: 25 PPG (55.6 FG%) 10 RPG 2.5 APG — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) October 23, 2022

As one Dallas Mavericks fan put it, the two are meant to play with each other.

Luka Doncic & Christian Wood are meant to play with each other. Now repeat after me, Luka Doncic & Christian Wood are meant to play with each other. — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) October 23, 2022

