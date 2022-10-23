footer logo
HomeSearch

Luka Doncic and Christian Wood Show Glimpses of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sun Oct 23 2022

Luka Doncic and Christian Wood Show Glimpses of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (35) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after scoring during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic dropped an easy 32-10-7 against the Grizzlies and sat out the whole fourth quarter. Christian Wood also put up 25-12. New duo.

There is a new dynamic duo in town and the league better watch out. Christian Wood and Luka Doncic, combining and slamming. The Mavericks duo did a great job tonight.

Doncic in particular has started off his season on a different note altogether. He scored 21 points in the first quarter. The first time anyone has breached the 20 point mark in a quarter this season.

He also had a stellar defensive performance and coach Kidd had this to say:

But what about his new deputy, Christian Wood? The forward also had a game that will put the league on notice. But what will scare others, even more, is how the two combined for a spectacular lob.

Also read:  “Luka Doncic fat or fit?”: 230lbs Mavericks Superstar’s Weight is in Question Despite Stellar Performance Against the Suns

Luka Doncic and Christian Wood are akin to Kobe and Shaq right now

Just take a look at this highlight from two angles and you’ll see how exactly these two combine so well.

Instantly, one other guard-big man duo comes to mind. Shaq and Kobe. Wood and Doncic have the same connection but their ceiling is untapped. Who knows what could be the result as the season gets going?

One thing is for sure if these two keep combining like this and if either of them does their job, the Mavericks will be winning lots of games.

Also read: Christian Wood Mimics Michael Jordan’s “Shrug” While Dropping 16 Consecutive Points!  

The chemistry and what it means for the Mavericks

The Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson this season and while that might have seemed like a big hole at first, the arrival of Wood and his potency on offense has immediately filled up all gaps.

“It’s only two games, but he’s going to be very good for us,” Luka spoke of Wood with high praise.

Their averages are quite good to start the season, it is only a matter of if they can maintain it or not.

As one Dallas Mavericks fan put it, the two are meant to play with each other.

Also read: “Luka Doncic is a Special Mother*****”: Kendrick Perkins Goes the Extra Mile While Praising Mavericks guard

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam