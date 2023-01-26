Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Scoring Record: Is the NBA Scheming Behind the Scenes for LeBron James to Break the Record?

An NBA fan has come up with an unhinged theory regarding the ‘All-Time Scoring record’ as LeBron James draws on the cusp of breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record.

The pleasure of watching professional sports, apart from the apparent reason of enjoying the events, is the myriad of theories that supporters come up with. While some have been comical, others have made for some intriguing revelations.

Narratives, chronicles, and hypotheticals are pivotal aspects of sports. To make renowned a fact that is not quite popular is one thing, but to twist it and use it for one’s propaganda is an entirely different aspect of observing and supporting.

However, this particular conjecture by one of the sports fans regarding James, Abdul-Jabbar, the scoring record, and Wilt Chamberlain might take the cake after all.

An NBA fan makes a dam*ing revelation!

As far as speculation goes, this is an absolute classic. With the King almost at the finish line in terms of breaking the scoring record, a supporter has taken to Reddit to reveal some fascinating facts about the scoring record, dating back to the 1960s.

In the video, the fan can be seen dismantling the scoring record from when it began to when it was conquered. In the footage, he provides evidence of when Wilt Chamberlain attained the record in 1966 with 20,384 points as a 27-year-old.

18 years later, Abdul-Jabbar would make it his own when he surpassed Chamberlain. When he was all said and done, the six-time NBA champion retired with 38,384 points. A feat that was assumed to be impenetrable.

The fan’s theory states that the NBA had planned for the Milwaukee Bucks to play the Los Angeles Lakers when James is set to break the record. A representation of the two franchises for which the current holder of the accord played.

Whether or not he does so in that specific fixture is yet to be seen. Better yet, he goes on to state that perhaps not just the NBA and that life might be a manipulation. This is due to a very simple yet staggering fact.

James’ birth coincided with the same time that Abdul-Jabbar broke his record. Abdul-Jabbar’s record was set on April 5th, 1984, and 270 days later, LeBron James was born on December 30th, 1984.

270 days is the average length of a pregnancy. Connecting the dots here is easy. It makes for a riveting disclosure, to say the least.

And as far as populations go, this wasn’t implausible.

When will LeBron James break the scoring record?

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference. As things stand, they are well out of the playoffs. However, with Anthony Davis’ return, there might be a glimmer of hope for the franchise.

In Davis’ absence, the 38-year-old has been on a tear, scoring 34.5 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. A magnificent achievement for a generational talent.

At this rate, James is expected to break Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring total against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7th. He currently needs 155 points to break the record.

