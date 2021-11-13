“Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s son stabbed someone and only got 6 months in jail?!”: Lakers legend’s son Adam Abdul-Jabbar shockingly gets off with a slap on the wrist for his egregious crime

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son was sentenced to six months in jail after stabbing his neighbor after getting into a heated altercation involving trash cans

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was reportedly sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for stabbing his neighbor Raymond Windsor in Orange County.

According to TMZ, the two parties had a quarrel over trash cans. The altercation ended with Adam Abdul-Jabbar stabbing his neighbor multiple times. As per reports, Abdul-Jabbar’s actions were so severe that there was a fracture in Windsor’s skull. Moreover, reports suggest that he nearly died of blood loss outside the hospital.

Via Orange County district attorney’s office –

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was sentenced. After pleading guilty to three counts of assault, with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

However, the district attorney’s office said it was “furious” with the sentence. They claimed that the punishment did not fit the crime, and was unfair.

Before the arrest, Adam Abdul-Jabbar did a great job staying away from the public eye. The only other time he has been on TV was on Steve Harvey’s Family Feud back in 2017.

“This is nothing short of appalling”: District Attorney’s office not happy with length of punishment Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son Adam Abdul-Jabbar.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar stabbed his 60-year-old neighbor several times after the man confronted him about failing to take in trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar’s elderly roommate.

Adam, who was facing a maximum of nine years in prison, pleaded guilty to the charges. However, he received only six months imprisonment. As a result, the opposition wasn’t happy with the ruling. They were of the opinion that 180 days was very unfair for the kind of crime that took place.

Via District Attorney Todd Spitzer –

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice. This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room door after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured.”

“He is suffering from the trauma of having to relive this violent attack every day he walks out into his front yard. This is nothing short of appalling. We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time.”

In fact, he could even miss jail time altogether if officials decide whether is eligible for home confinement.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s family has relatively been outside the limelight to date and maintained a good image in society. As of now, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has yet to make a statement on the issue.