“To LeBron James I’d say, pay more attention to the Lakers”: Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesperson reacts to the NBA superstar’s tweet

Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesperson takes a dig at LeBron James after the LA Lakers superstar trolls him on Twitter for fake crying during the testimony.

LeBron James, in his 19th year in the NBA, is blowing minds with his longevity. He has been the face of the league for over a decade. LeBron never shied away from being vocal about his opinions even if it means loss of business from a particular section in America.

At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement last year, LBJ was one of the biggest voices against police brutality. He doesn’t hold back on unpopular opinions either. Earlier this year, he was apprehensive about the Covid vaccination. He refused to use his media influence to advocate for the vaccination and received flack for it.

Recently, he took to Twitter and trolled Kyle Rittenhouse for fake crying during his testimony. Rittenhouse stands on trial for murder charges against him. Keeping the politics of the matter aside, he deserved it for the cringe-worthy acting.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Dave Hancock urges LeBron James to talk it out with Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesperson Dave Hancock came to his defense and slammed LeBron James for the fake crying claim. He asked the 4x champion to direct his attention towards the struggling LA Lakers.

“It absolutely was not [fake crying]. To LeBron, I would just say he should be paying more attention to the Lakers.

But, if he would like to have a sit down at some point in time, I’m sure he and Kyle can talk about how we can change and fix the system that allows prosecutors to do what they’re doing to Kyle right now,” he said.

Hancock has to be extremely delusional to think that the Lakers superstar will sit down for a conversation with Kyle Rittenhouse. Lebron James is currently sidelined due to abdominal strain but is expected to make a return soon.

Los Angeles Lakers are 2-3 without LeBron and they have a tough schedule coming up. After a blowout loss to Minnesota Timberwolves, the team has a cause for concern.

