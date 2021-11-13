Basketball

“Mark Madsen was the purest player in the NBA so I had to protect him”: Shaquille O’Neal admits to having bought a car and a new wardrobe for his Lakers teammate

“Mark Madsen was the purest player in the NBA so I had to protect him”: Shaquille O’Neal admits to having bought a car and a new wardrobe for his Lakers teammate
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"They fight and scrap in every situation": Aaron Finch aware of New Zealand challenge in 2021 T20 World Cup final
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Mark Madsen was the purest player in the NBA so I had to protect him”: Shaquille O’Neal admits to having bought a car and a new wardrobe for his Lakers teammate
“Mark Madsen was the purest player in the NBA so I had to protect him”: Shaquille O’Neal admits to having bought a car and a new wardrobe for his Lakers teammate

Shaquille O’Neal once bought Mark Madsen, his Lakers teammate, a new wardrobe while also putting…