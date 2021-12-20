“Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best offensive bigs the NBA has ever seen”: The Timberwolves star is already among the best shooters in the history of NBA

Already among the top 3-point shooters, Wolves star Center, Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best offensive bigs ever, according to his efficient stat sheet.

Among bigs in the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns gets buckets with the minimum of efforts, at least on the eye test. The Minnesota Timberwolves center is already among the best 3-point shooting bigs of all time.

People gotta stop sleeping on Karl-Anthony Towns this season! He’s had four seasons averaging these numbers, while all centers in NBA history have no more than one 🏀 pic.twitter.com/tFTwO4Qo4b — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) December 19, 2021

In fact, according to KAT he’s the best already.

“Honestly man, I ain’t gotta play like nobody. I’m me,” Towns said in an interview with The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.“I’m the greatest big man shooter of all time. That’s a fact. You can see the stats. I ain’t got to play like no one else.”

The man has already made 697 threes in just his 7th year in the NBA, trailing only Channing Frye (1049) and Kelly Olynyk (708). And he’s done it efficiently. Towns converts 39.7 percent of his 3-point shots. He’s already top-60 on the all-time list in that category, so his claim isn’t far-fetched.

As a matter of fact, he’s not just the best shooting big of all time, Towns is one of the best offensive bigs ever.

Karl-Anthony Towns is among the best offensive bigs ever

Karl-Anthony Towns has been doing his fair share on the offensive end of the court consistently for the 7th straight season. It might have been going under the radar because his team wasn’t a winning team.

But as soon as Wolves have shown signs of being a competing team with a 14-15 record currently in the West, KAT is catching many eyeballs. StatMuse came up with an astonishing statistic on KAT’s seven years in the league.

KAT is one of the best offensive bigs the NBA has ever seen. His 7 seasons: 18/11 on 54/34%

25/12 on 54/37%

21/12 on 55/42%

24/12 on 52/40%

27/11 on 51/41%

25/11 on 49/39%

24/9 on 51/42% He has 4 seasons averaging 20 on 50/40% — every other center in history has no more than 1. pic.twitter.com/Aas5KTmi44 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 18, 2021

“Everyone trying to find themselves to be the second version of me when I’m the first version. I don’t got to be the second version of someone else. I’m already an original, I don’t have to be a duplicate of someone else.” says Towns. The 2016 Rookie of the Year is correct if not humble on his self-assessment.

The 28-10-4 stat line he put up against the Lakers in the Wolves’ last game along with 4-blocks, totally dominating Anthony Davis, shows his future intentions.

KAT hitting Anthony Davis with a “too small”. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/9PwTPMkB8W — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 18, 2021

His overall presence in the game might even make Towns a trade aspect for contending teams like the Warriors if the Timberwolves make themselves open to offers.