“Karl-Anthony Towns hits Anthony Davis with a ‘too small gesture'”: NBA Twitter reacts to KAT asserting dominance over his fellow Kentucky ally

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns asserts his dominance over Anthony Davis in the paint, taunting the Lakers superstar with a “too small” gesture.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the short-handed LA Lakers 112-92. Karl-Anthony Towns was the leading scorer with 28-points, 10-rebounds, and 3-blocks. The two-time All-Star was sensational during the game shooting 55.0% from the field. Towns was a walking highlight reel.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis had a rough night. The former champion hurt his right ankle in the first quarter of the game, returned in the second quarter, and then bruised his left knee in the third quarter. Davis would not return to the game post that.

The eight-time All-Star played a mere 20-minutes and had 9-points and 1-rebound. It was the perfect night to witness the battle of the two big men in Towns and Davis. However, KAT prevailed over a hobbled AD. The Wolves big man has been on a tear lately.

KAT vs the Lakers: 28 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

3 BLK He’s averaging 24/9 on 51/42/82% shooting — the only player this season with 20+ PPG on 50/40%. pic.twitter.com/CbbIns4rA2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 18, 2021

A sequence in the game involved KAT making a “too small” gesture at AD after bullying the latter in the paint. Though Towns was quite subtle in making the gesture, it was caught on camera.

Twitter reacts to Karl Anthony-Towns’ taunting action towards Anthony Davis.

KAT hitting Anthony Davis with a “too small”. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/9PwTPMkB8W — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 18, 2021

KAT too small to win one of these pic.twitter.com/y4wsanUMdi — Phillip (@Phillmatic95) December 18, 2021

Was that the covid special short season crapola of a championship? Cant even count that. Lame — jeffrey flesher (@FleshJ5) December 18, 2021

He did it too quick lol he supposed to hold it down there 😂😂 — TyCollins💦⚡️® (@_hustlemanTy_) December 18, 2021

had to be only a respectful insult to his fellow Kentucky ally. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 18, 2021

AD’s fall from grace has been astounding to watch. Remember when the lakers were supposed to have to perennial MVP candidates for the next few years? — Colton Phillips-Koch (@koch_colton) December 18, 2021

No because AD was never at an MVP level — p (@B0983746251) December 18, 2021

BEST CENTER IN THE LEAGUE — AlwayzHoodie (@AlwayzHoodie) December 18, 2021

Anthony Davis has gotten bullied this year. He never wants to take on the challenge — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) December 18, 2021

Ad scored 50 against the timber wolves just 2 years ago… on KAT. This is the biggest falloff from superstar to scrub in nba history — ohyes (@A237654) December 18, 2021

AD really is too small — Lord Matthew Clarke🇯🇲👑 (@Mattchuw_) December 18, 2021

Though Davis is regarded as a top-five player when healthy, Towns is definitely on a breakout season this year.