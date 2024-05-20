Karl-Anthony Towns’ Partner Jordyn Woods Cops $5,750 Chanel Bag and Custom Heels While Attending Game 7 in Denver

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods was among the attendees at the Ball Arena to support her beau in the biggest game of his career. The 26-year-old model was at her stylish best during Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as she took her seat courtside with a stunning blue Chanel Goatskin bag worth close to $6,000.

Jordyn Woods is loving the TWolves win! pic.twitter.com/kK6Fx53t46 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) May 20, 2024

Woods also showed her support for her star boyfriend with her custom heels that had the Timberwolves’ logo on one shoe and the KAT’s jersey number on the other. She also posted a picture of the infamous ‘low oxygen’ warning inside the Ball Arena, which has been the bane of several teams over the last two years.

However, it didn’t seem to affect the Timberwolves, who mounted a 20-point comeback and beat the Nuggets 98-90, eliminating the defending champions and advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004.

Woods was enjoying her trips to Denver, as she captioned her ‘low oxygen’ warning picture, “Goodbye Denver,” with a tear of joy emoji. She can now commence shopping for custom cowboy hats and boots for the Timberwolves’ trip to Texas during their Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jordyn Woods loved her time in Denver

Jordyn Woods’ bittersweet feeling about not having to travel to Denver again until the Timberwolves’ playoff run ends is understandable considering how fruitful and enjoyable the trips have been. The 26-year-old model saw her boyfriend’s team win three of their four games in the Ball Arena against the reigning champions.

She posted several clips on her Instagram stories that she recorded during the Timberwolves’ surprise Game 1 win, where the Nuggets fans were stunned into silence and the traveling supporters took over the arena with a, “Let’s Go, Wolves!” chant.

Jordyn Woods got to Denver to support KAT and the Wolves pic.twitter.com/WOFPMKpNum — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) May 5, 2024

Woods was the Timberwolves’ de facto courtside reporter during their Game 2 win and even expressed astonishment at her boyfriend’s team taking a 2-0 lead over the defending champions. She has been a lucky charm for KAT and his team and will probably attend each game during the Western Conference Finals between Minnesota and Dallas.

The Timberwolves have never made it past the Conference Finals in franchise history, but their regular season and playoff performances suggest they could change that this year.