Who is Jordyn Woods? Everything We Know About Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend

Once known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods has managed to make a name for herself in recent years. Since rising to fame through appearances on Jenner’s reality TV show, Life of Kylie, Woods has focused on her career – and her relationships. Following a friendship that dated back several years, Woods began dating Karl-Anthony Towns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two began dating in May 2020, but it wasn’t until September when Woods posted a photo of her and Towns, announcing their relationship to the world. Now, having recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, the pair’s bond appears to be stronger than ever. Even in her post celebrating their anniversary, though, her mind still gravitated to the New York Knicks.

Woods has been a loud supporter of Towns and the Knicks, just as she had been when the All-Star big man was still suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The pair has already gone through plenty of hardships together in their half-decade relationship, including the passing of several of KAT’s family members due to COVID, including his mother.

Towns may be more well-known than his longtime girlfriend, but Woods has figured out her own path to success, as well. She launched the activewear line, “SECNDNTURE” or “Second Nature”, and shared her debut single “Be With You” in 2024. The longtime reality star hasn’t pursued the music spotlight just yet, but it’s clear Woods has more than one passion to fall back on.

Woods hails from a creative and entrepreneurial family with deep ties to the entertainment industry. She is the daughter of John Woods, a television sound engineer known for his work on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Elizabeth Woods, a talent and brand manager. Because of her father’s work and his relationship with Will Smith, Woods grew up around Smith’s family.

Woods also has three siblings: older brother Joshua Woods, a tattoo artist and photographer; younger brother John Woods III, a fitness model; and younger sister Jodie Woods, a social media influencer and entrepreneur. As work could pop up all over the country for their father, Jordyn and her siblings were often forced to move around throughout their childhoods.

Homeschooled throughout her adolescence, Woods started her road to fame as a young model once her family moved to Calabasas in California. The move eventually led to her befriending Jaden Smith and then Jenner, who helped put her name on the map.

Towns and Woods remain one of the most recognized NBA couples alongside the likes of LeBron and Savannah James or Steph and Ayesha Curry. The success of KAT’s teams in recent years have only helped their stardom grow further, and according to her social media posts, Woods has enjoyed every second of it.

The power couple has been there for each other through up and down. Towns has lost many close friends over the years, starting with the sudden death of Mac Miller, and Woods was there to support him during the worst time of his life in 2020. Relationships like these are special, and we should all hope to see them together for the long haul.