Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Reaching WCF, Confesses Her Pride in His Achievement

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t the favorites to win their series against the Denver Nuggets, especially after the defending champions won three games on the trot and took a 3-2 advantage in the Western Conference Semifinals. Most enthusiasts and analysts believed that Nikola Jokic and co. would advance. However, the Wolves trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert led the comeback win. Understandably, Minnesota fans were hyped after their team clinched the series 4-3.

Advertisement

All family members of the Minnesota Timberwolves players were excited after the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004. Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, even dedicated an Instagram post to this feat. Congratulating her partner with a series of wholesome photos that seemed to be clicked after Game 7, Woods also admitted being proud. The American model with 12 million followers also revealed the hardships that KAT had to go through, making the achievement even more impressive.

Woods wrote, “Western Conference Finals!!! Are you kidding me!?!? Couldn’t be happier for this team and most importantly Karl. He has over come so much adversity to get to the point in his career, let alone knee surgery earlier this season. I am so proud and in awe of him. This is your moment!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

Karl-Anthony Towns does have an inspiring story. Earlier in March, the former Kentucky Wildcat suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee. Due to the surgery that he underwent, the sharpshooting big man was expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. However, KAT made his return to the lineup and participated in the final two games against the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns.

Only two months after suffering a potentially career-ending injury, the 28-year-old recorded 19.3 points and 9.5 rebounds as the Wolves swept the Kevin Durant-led Suns. Later, he lodged a similar stat line – 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds – helping Chris Finch’s team to a 4-3 series win.

Karl-Anthony Towns deserves his flowers, but he’s always been vocal about the support he’s received from the people in his life who helped him get this far.

Karl-Anthony Towns speaks about Jordyn Woods’ importance in his life

When the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt, Karl-Anthony Towns was the worst-hit NBA player. Not only did Towns lose his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, but he also lost seven other family members due to the pandemic.

During these testing times, Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he was fortunate enough to have Jordyn Woods by his side. While appearing on the Peace of Mind with Taraji talk show, the Minnesota Timberwolves star also revealed how he grew closer to his girlfriend.

“A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot,” Towns says of Woods, per People.

“You know she lost her father four years ago I believe,” the All-Star said. “So I leaned on her because she’s one of those only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through.”

The 2016 Rookie of the Year has had to deal with several hardships in the recent past – the death of eight relatives, a grade 3 calf strain last year, and a meniscus tear two months back. Towns often gives credit to Jordyn for being his biggest support system. Back in February, during the All-Star Weekend, Towns spoke about the importance of his partner:

“I’ve got an amazing woman at home so it makes those tough times not so tough.”

“You know, with my mom and my sister, I’ve seen the impact that good women have on men’s lives, and I’m just blessed that I saw that firsthand before I got with Jordyn so that I could learn to appreciate her,” Towns said, per People.

We can expect Jordyn to don her boyfriend’s jersey and cheer him on during the Western Conference Finals and possibly the NBA Finals in the second week of June.