“Karl-Anthony Towns, stop the antics and just be yourself!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green has advice for Wolves’ star ahead of Game 6 against Memphis

Warriors’ Draymond Green has words of advice for Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of Game 6 against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 tonight. The Wolves won Game 4 at home and tied the series, before losing Game 5 in Memphis. Coming back home, the Timberwolves would look to tie the series once again, and force a Game 7.

So far, the Wolves should have wrapped up the series. In the 5 games, Minnesota has created a significant lead in 4 games. However, they have only managed to win 2 of those four games. Memphis has always managed to close the gap and take the lead in the 4th quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns and co have not been able to hold off the Grizzlies and safeguard the lead they create. This is something they need to work on tonight if they want to force a potential Game 7.

Draymond Green talked about the same on his podcast.

Draymond Green is not onboard with Karl-Anthony Towns and his antics

So far in this series, Karl-Anthony Towns is showing us a side of him we’re not used to seeing. He’s out there displaying his emotions and even mocking his opponents. However, just like any beginner at the art of trash-talking, KAT is also doing it prematurely, and that has been coming at his team’s expense.

Draymond Green had a few words of advice for KAT ahead of the win-or-go-home Game 6.

“At some point you probably should just be yourself”@Money23Green weighs in on KAT the trash talker pic.twitter.com/6BS3yDQmRu — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 29, 2022

Towns was nowhere near the paint in the 4th quarter of Game 5. Sure, he was the 3-point Champion in the All-Star Weekend, but being 7-feet tall and having a smaller defender on him, KAT needs to dominate in the paint.

Hopefully, Minnesota learns from its mistakes and gives us a brilliant showing in Game 6.