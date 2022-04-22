“We in Minnesota now Karl Anthony Towns???”: Ja Morant destroys KAT on Twitter following Wolves All-Star’s attempt to mock Grizzlies mid-game

Karl Anthony Towns gives a bold statement on the sidelines as Wolves were cruising through Ja Morant and Co, regrets it two-quarters later.

After stealing a road game in Memphis, the Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed the Grizzlies on Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the series. But as it turned out it’d be Ja Morant‘s team who would seize back the home-court advantage after going down early in the game.

In only two games, the series had enough back and forth between the players enough for 7-games. Now, Patrick Beverley never has enough of talking, does he?

The Wolves’ point guard hit Grizzlies and Ja Morant with multiple “too small” gestures 3-minutes into the game as Minnesota put up 12 points to Grizzlies’ 0.

Wolves players never stopped the trash talk, Karl-Anthony Towns too looked ecstatic on the bench when his teams were up 17 and were nearing the end of the first half of the game.

“Yeah, we in Minnesota now. Like I said after the media, we gotta come back to our house now.” This Karl-Anthony Towns quote from the middle of Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies did not age well… 😬pic.twitter.com/xMJk3TC9Z3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2022

Ja Morant mocks Karl-Anthony Towns on Twitter

Game 3 of the most entertaining first-round matchup this season saw only one lead change in the game and 2 tied games with Minnesota leading most of the game. But it also saw Memphis erasing 20-point deficits twice. And when they did that for the second time, it was for good.

Behind Tyus Jones’ two dagger 3s against his former team down the stretch, Brandon Clarke’s 16 second-half points, and Desmond Bane’s 26-6-2 in the game, the Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to win the game 104-95.

Ja Morant who had a rather quiet night with a 16-point triple-double took to Twitter and mocked KAT who had an overwhelming 8-5-1 game.

we in minnesota now 🙂 https://t.co/p9JPRp3wvB — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 22, 2022

We’d hope for Wolves to come back in the series to get ourselves a long entertaining series, but the way Memphis won this game, they’d not see the difficulty in winning any games from now onwards.

