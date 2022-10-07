“The League is Really in Trouble When Victor Wembanyama Comes”: Kevin Durant Gives the 2023 Potential No.1 Pick the Highest of Praises

Victor Wembanyama is making GMs and players weak in the knees – there are no two ways about it.

When 7-foot players lament about being “only” 7 feet tall, you know you are something special. Victor Wembanyama, the best prospect since 2003, is making Adam Silver sweat. Not because he’s a horrible person or player, but because the league is about to witness a tank job of epic proportions to get him.

Kevin Durant said it would be a disservice to be compared to him—such high praise for just a teenager. The boy doesn’t seem to have problems taking two strides to cover half the court, yet he’s shooting arcing 3s like Midoriya Shintaro from Kuroko No Basuke.

How do you stop a guy who’s got half a foot over Rudy Gobert and Kevin Durant? The only way to defend against him is to hope you draft him first!

"The league is really in trouble when he comes in" 😤 KD with high praise for Victor Wembanyama

Kevin Durant was the original Slim Reaper – we might have a new Sheriff in town

Kevin Durant may have unleashed a new era of basketball players on us. In the 2000s, peak performance looked like Shaquille O’Neal. Burlesque performers who could not be moved even if a train hit them, Durant would be snapped like a twig, yet now he’s the model for all players like him.

People will see KD had the biggest impact on the game by the end of this decade. KD & Giannis are his favorite players. KD created this new era of 7’0 demi gods, he showed them it was possible to have that kind of offensive freedom. Ask them who their favorite player is it’s KD. — Eagles (4-0) 🦅 (@WeAreJustLikeU) October 7, 2022

In the pre-2000s, Manute Bol was the only player to survive with such a frame, even though he was not an offensive monster like KD. Surprisingly strong, Durant can hold off against tougher opponents, even in the paint.

Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the league looking like a European KD, but he bulked up and modified his game to suit the Bucks’ needs. Victor, however, does not need to because he looks like a taller Kevin Durant.

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James – move over Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball

Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball were the shiny new toys the fans got when they came into the league. Victor is the latest and greatest. If Zion and LaMelo were Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots, Wembanyama would be the Nintendo 64. Every guy wants him, and every GM is having wild dreams about drafting him.

Move over Bronny and Bryce too, because it makes more sense to accumulate finances to pay LeBron James‘ salary for that time. Even at 40, Bron will not be looking to take the veteran’s minimum. Nor will he play like Udonis Haslem so that money is well spent.

But rarely does a European player create such a stir even before he steps into the league. The last biggest prospect that went to No. 1 was Paulo Banchero, and he doesn’t hold a candle to Victor. Before that, it was Andrea Bargnani.

Unless something unforeseen happens, Victor Wembenyama will go to No. 1. The race to go 0-82 is on, and no team, not even in 2002, is doing it so shamelessly as half the league now. Whoever gets to draught him will sleep like Scrooge McDuck on Draft Night.

2023 cannot come soon enough, and we may see a literal fistfight to get that No. 1 spot in the next draft.

