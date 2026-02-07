Kawhi Leonard Admits Clippers’ “Emotional” Turnaround After James Harden Trade

Three months ago, a playoff push for the Los Angeles Clippers was just wishful thinking. They were 6-21 and on their way to becoming one of the biggest disappointments of the season. But they turned their season around, thanks to Kawhi Leonard, and well, James Harden, who is now gone.

Harden was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland in a move that surprised many. There were tensions behind the scenes, and this was needed for all parties involved. But that doesn’t make the parting any less difficult.

After the Clippers’ win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Leonard was asked about how the mood in the camp was and how they still felt motivated to get out there and give their 100%.

“We came out, locked in and ready to play basketball,” said Leonard. “That’s what you gotta do. But it’s been very emotional around here. We’ve played great the last six weeks, eight weeks, and it just turned around real quick for us.”

“Trying to get wins, that’s it” – Kawhi Leonard on his 30th consecutive 20+ point game pic.twitter.com/B9Ow8lameI — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 7, 2026

At one stage, it looked like the Clippers would fight to not finish last along with the likes of the Pelicans and the Kings. But Harden began playing as well as he ever did in a Clippers uniform, as did Leonard. They were both averaging more than 25 points a game, and head coach Ty Lue found the balance he had been looking for, for years.

The Clippers went 17 of 21, a run that lifted them to ninth in the Western Conference, where they remain today. Harden reportedly wanted a longer deal; however, something the Clippers were hesitant to offer, while Garland had been on the trade block for the Cavaliers for some time.

There have been other changes for Los Angeles as well. Star center Ivica Zubac was traded to the Indiana Pacers, leaving the Clippers without a veteran presence at the position. They have had to adjust and keep pushing forward, which Leonard insisted they did in their win against the Kings.

Lue now has his work cut out for him to maintain that positive momentum.