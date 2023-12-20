Equating Anthony Edwards to LeBron James, Former NBA Star Assesses Just How Good They Are At Instilling Confidence In Their Teammates

Leadership talks took center stage as Theo Pinson discussed the happenings in the NBA with Naz Reid. In the latest episode of Tidal League,

the former player welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves star to talk about team dynamics. During the discussion, he shed light on LeBron James and Anthony Edwards while assessing the influence of their leadership on their team.

“I think team camaraderie is a big thing,” Theo stated while pointing out its long-term effect on the success of the franchises. While explaining further, the 28-year-old identified the Los Angeles Lakers talisman as an exceptional talent at instilling it. “LeBron has just always been the best at connecting his team. The best and the quickest than anybody else,” he mentioned. Reid promptly agreed with Pinson, highlighting, “And he shows like he believes in them”.

Following this, Theo drew parallels between James and Edwards in this regard, stating, “That’s what I see in Ant”. “He instills confidence in every single one of y’all that make y’all think y’all just like him and got just as much talent as him,” the shooting guard added. He continued, “He know he the dawg or the GOAT. The one that’s gonna finish the game. But he instills that in y’all. That’s big time”.

Despite a comparatively smaller tenure in the NBA, Anthony has climbed the ranks to establish himself as a leader in the roster. With an All-Star selection in 2023, the youngster has transformed the culture around his organization as Naz agreed with Pinson on every point. Following backings such as this from his teammate, the league waits for the leap in his career.

The development of Anthony Edwards to reach this peak in his journey

In the podcast episode, Reid candidly talked about the growth of the shooting guard while highlighting the changes in his habits and attitude. “I have seen when he was eating Popeyes after interviews to how he talks about his diet and things of that nature now,” the center mentioned. “He walk and talk with most confidence I’ve ever seen anybody in my life,” Naz further added.

Edwards seemed to have acknowledged the same as he set his sights on the next step of his career. In a recent interview, he opened up about going up against LeBron on the court to eventually suppress the iconic figure. “I always like try to cook LeBron,” the 22-year-old admitted, before mentioning, “He has been the best player for a long time so I think that’s the main person who I try to cook”.

Thus, Anthony’s ambition remains crystal clear as he targets to become the next big thing in the NBA. Taking his teammate’s comments into consideration. it’s fair to state that the Georgia-born is on the right track.