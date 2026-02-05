Chris Haynes Sheds Light on Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland’s On-Court Struggles

The NBA got quite the shake-up just 24 hours ago when news broke that the Cleveland Cavaliers dealt away Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers and picked up 11-time All-Star James Harden in return. It seemed like an understandable trade. The Cavs are in a “win now” mode since the East is wide open. And the Clippers? Well, they have been super hot, and Garland’s pace of play will only help them stay that way.

That said, the timing of the trade seemed abrupt. One night, both organizations were enjoying their day, and the next thing you know, Shams Charania reported that the two teams were talking. Many assumed that Harden, who seemed to be butting heads with the Clippers front office and has a history of doing this with franchises, was the sole reason this all went into motion. But that no longer seems to be the case.

There was reportedly some friction in the Cavaliers locker room, particularly between Garland and team superstar Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Chris Haynes spoke about this on the latest edition of his Deals and Dunks program. He explained that, as successful as the duo were together on the court, they still did not love playing together.

“The connection with him and Donovan…it was successful within its run, but those two really struggled together. They struggled playing together. I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” stated Haynes.

Most people were unaware of this divide between Mitchell and Garland, especially since Cleveland had been one of the better teams in the East the last couple of seasons. One year ago they finished as the No. 1 seed, and probably would have went further than the second round if they didn’t play the Pacers, who seemed to have all the luck in the world on their side.

Regardless, it seems that now both franchises are happy with the acquisition. That is, at least, according to Haynes. “I spoke with people over there with the Clippers. They’re excited about the deal. They plan to play faster with Darius Garland.”

“Those two really struggled together, they struggled playing together”@ChrisBHaynes gives insight into the dynamic between Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in Cleveland with @talkhoops Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays from 1-2 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj pic.twitter.com/tipT3u5y1Y — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 4, 2026

This feels like one of those trades that will be judged less by the names involved and more by the timing. Cleveland is clearly betting that Harden’s experience and shot-making can steady them in big playoff moments, even if it comes with some baggage. The Clippers are betting on youth, pace, and a guard who might thrive with a fresh start.

Both gambles make sense on paper, but paper does not deal with playoff pressure or personalities over 82 games. If it clicks, the Cavs look bold and the Clippers look smart. If it does not, this becomes another reminder that fit and chemistry still matter as much as star power in today’s NBA. Either way, it just made the East a lot more interesting to watch.