Kawhi Leonard and James Harden Heap Praise on Ben Simmons Ahead of Clippers Debut

Sameen Nawathe
Published

With all the superstars moving around in the trade window, Ben Simmons’ buyout and subsequent move to the Clippers has gone under the radar a bit. While the Australian point guard is a shadow of his former self, he is still a very capable player and is the kind of profile that the LA side was desperately in need of. Both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard acknowledged this, as they heaped praise on the former 76er after their win against the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

Leonard, who contributed 25 points and 4 assists last night, spoke to reporter Joey Linn on how Simmons could fit in with the Clippers‘ changed squad. They had a busy trade deadline, trading for Bogdan Bogdanovic and making some smart pickups in the market. With the Aussie guard expected to make his Clippers debut tonight against the Jazz, his teammates’ words make it clear that they’re looking forward to having him on the floor.

Leonard, who is a man of few words, had quite a bit to say about the former ROTY. The Klaw acknowledged Simmons’ passing and ability to push the ball and added that his height would be a potent weapon for them in different lineups.

Given his injury history, Simmons is expected to lead the Clippers’ bench unit, and Kawhi is looking forward to seeing the LSU alum perform well for them.

“Just to see what he can do for us in that second unit. With that small ball lineup. He can push the pace, great passer, also can defend multiple positions. From the 1-5. It will be great to see how we can mesh it all together.”

Harden acknowledged the lack of a genuine ball handler and passer on their roster and said that he was looking forward to how Simmons would fit with the team. He also mentioned how Simmons’ defensive prowess often gets underlooked and claimed he was excited to see him play.

“I’m excited, man. Ben brings a skillset that other than myself, I feel like we don’t have. His passing ability, his speed, being able to push the ball up and get guys in the offense. And defensively he can still get after it.”

With the Clippers playing the second night of a back-to-back tonight, a well-rested Ben Simmons could end up being the difference maker. The Jazz may not have a lot going for them as a team, but they did just beat the Lakers last night, and the Clippers will be wary of the threat they can provide.

