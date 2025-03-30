“They Don’t Think Michael Jordan was Criticized”: Legendary ESPN Analyst Lashes Out at LeBron James For Questioning Media

Most discussions surrounding LeBron James and Michael Jordan revolve around the GOAT debate. ESPN has a reputation for being the main conspirator in pushing the agenda. However, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon attests that the two are similar in one specific area. Many claim that modern players, such as LeBron, receive more criticism from the media than past players. Wilbon states that is far from reality.

LeBron has been the center of attention in headlines following his beef with Stephen A. Smith. The First Take star has made it his mission to retaliate toward James following the Lakers star’s interview with Pat McAfee. The trickle effect of James’ comment has led to widespread criticism from Smith and other ESPN analysts such as Kendrick Perkins.

This isn’t a new development in James’ career. He has been the subject of criticism throughout his career. During his conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed his belief that the media covers him unfairly. Wilbon, who has covered the sport for over 40 years, shuts down that notion.

“They say the previous generation of players were not criticized like they are. F**k that,” Wilbon said. “They don’t think Michael was criticized for going to Atlantic City during the Knicks series? Really? They don’t think Jordan was criticized for playing golf during the playoffs? Really? They don’t think Wilt was criticized?… They are just too young to know what the hell they are talking about.”

Wilbon didn’t hold back in addressing LeBron’s statement. It isn’t a secret that LeBron has received a great deal of criticism in his career. Specifically, for his decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010. However, as someone who has covered LeBron for his entire career, Wilbon doesn’t see the unfair treatment LeBron claims.

“LeBron is praised,” Wilbon proclaimed. “I am one of the people covering him. I have covered him for 20 years. And he deserves the praise because he is great. He has been great from day one. But here’s what annoys me, and I have heard this from players like Kevin Durant lately. They say the previous generation of players were not criticized like they are.”

As Wilbon noted, Kevin Durant has also fought back when he has felt it necessary to do so. KD has often been outspoken and sometimes confrontational with the media when he feels he needs to. For example, he has a well-known feud with Skip Bayless that continues to be ongoing.

A lot of the talking heads in the media praise Jordan for his achievements nowadays. Meanwhile, they make a point of emphasis on critiquing LeBron. Wilbon reveals that’s the nature of the game since Jordan faced the same treatment when he was still active.

Wilbon reminds people that the six-time NBA champion received major flack for going to Atlantic City during a playoff series against the Knicks. In 1993, Jordan spent two days and two nights gambling at the casino resort city.

That isn’t the only instance Jordan saw the wrath of the media. Before Game 3 of the Bulls’ first-round series against the Heat in 1992, Jordan played a full game of golf. The media berated Jordan for his lack of attentiveness ahead of the crucial game.

According to Wilbon, the experiences LeBron is having with the media are normal for players of his magnitude. The only legitimate way to compare the two is once the NBA’s all-time leading scorer decides to hang it up for good.