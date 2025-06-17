“Talking About the Grizz More Than the Finals”: Ja Morant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith for Not Focusing on NBA Finals

Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals was one of the most electric of the entire series. Unfortunately, many casual fans wouldn’t be able to tell due to the mainstream coverage of the NBA. The primary focus of shows such as ESPN’s First Take has been on the Memphis Grizzlies. The only problem is that the recognition is in a negative light. Star point guard Ja Morant expressed his feelings about the ordeal.

Typically, the Grizzlies aren’t a team to receive much media spotlight. This has changed due to their blockbuster deal, which sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap.

Many people began speculating whether this trade suggests the Grizzlies are moving in a different direction. That doesn’t seem to be the case, but Stephen A. Smith spoke about the Grizzlies’ best course of action could be to move on from Morant.

“If there’s a question about availability, now we’ve got a different discussion,” Smith said on First Take. “How much do you want this, because if not, we could move you, and we’re going to get a hell of a lot for Ja Morant.”

Memphis hasn’t shown any indication that they are even debating the idea of trading its franchise cornerstone. It certainly will be a topic of conversation if his career trajectory remains the same, considering Morant hasn’t played more than 70 games in a single season yet in his six-year career.

As of now, those conversations aren’t of interest to the Grizzlies or Morant. The 6-foot-2 guard has had enough with the discourse regarding his future with the Grizzlies. As a result, he spoke up against Smith in a post on X.

“Talking about the [Grizzlies] more than the Finals, with these [fake] sources,” Morant said.

The two-time All-Star followed up by critiquing ESPN’s hunt for clicks and reactions rather than providing quality analysis. “Instead of focusing on the performances we’ve seen from Jdub/Shai , Tj/Siakam, and how this series is going. We say something negative about a city/team on a national level,” Morant proclaimed.

He then took matters into his own hands and dispelled any rumors or conversations suggesting he won’t represent Memphis anytime soon. “I’m [going to] be in that 901. Source, me,” Morant revealed.

His statement sent shockwaves through the NBA, with many fans siding with his comments. “They just love to hate the Grizz. That’s all it is,” one user said. Another shared that same sentiment, saying, “Tell them 12, no need of watching those clowns.”