“Kawhi Leonard and Paul George only came to the event to not be fined!”: LeBron James and NBA Twitter react as Clippers stars show grandiose amounts of emotion

NBA Twitter reacts as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George visibly enjoy themselves during the celebration of the Clippers’ new arena

We have said this before. So far, Kawhi Leonard is far and away, the king of this offseason. The memes, the jokes, the smiles, and the drip, EVERYTHING has been on point for the man. And now, it seems he may be taking his fellow teammate Paul George along with him on the journey.

For context here, the Clippers recently unveiled their brand-new arena, the Intuit Dome. And, given that Steve Ballmer is a little… extra as an owner, you already knew he was going to have an event commemorating it.

Only one problem though. Despite Kawhi and PG being invited to such a grand event, it seems the duo enjoyed the event a tad too much.

Confused? Well then, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Warriors legend Andre Iguodala pithily explains how NBA discourse has devolved to hot takes, cites Max Kellerman for his famous ‘First Take’

Kawhi Leonard show grandiose amounts of emotion during Clippers event

It seems that, after being Kawhi Leonard’s teammate for two years now, Paul George is starting to take a few things out of his book.

What do we mean? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ECSTATIC during the LA Clippers’ groundbreaking ceremony for the Intiuit Dome at Inglewood 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a3BoqpjkoH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2021

Yep. So much emotion. And of course, NBA Twitter just HAD to react to it.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2021

“We just here so we won’t get fined” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xUBK6939Em — Kawhi Leopard (@kawhi_leopard) September 17, 2021

Idk.. I don’t really think they are that intuit — J o n 👾 #6481 (@JayyGee_3) September 17, 2021

Kawhi looked that man in his soul!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/9453VbMxCL — IIIƃp aka (@DGthe3rd) September 17, 2021

All jokes aside though, the arena looks magnificent from the pictures that have been posted online. And now, given that the season is so close to kicking off, we cant wait to see how it looks live during a game.

Also Read: Michael Porter Jr reveals how Clippers head doctor’s diagnosis before 2018 NBA Draft caused a fall in his draft stock