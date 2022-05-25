“Kawhi Leonard doesn’t like coffee!?”: The Clippers star denies drinking coffee, shares his love for alkaline water

Kawhi Leonard recently blew up on social media for drinking alkaline water, “Lime juice and hot water” to be specific.

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way stars the league has ever seen. In his 10-season career, The Klaw has managed to rack up a ridiculous resume – 5 All-Star selections, 5 All-NBA selections, 2-time DPOY, 2-time champ, and a 2-time Finals MVP, and was recently named as one of the legends in the league’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Now, we all know that Leonard has a reputation for having inexpressive behavior. Whether it is his robotic laugh or his blank face, Kawhi always manages to leave fans in awe… by doing absolutely nothing but being his peculiar self.

Recently, a video of The Klaw went viral denying drinking coffee. The Clippers star went on to disclose that he drank “Alkaline. Lime Juice and hot water.”

"It ain't coffee… Alkaline, my guy" Kawhi's not much of a coffee guy

Why does Kawhi Leonard drink water with alkalizing compounds?

Alkaline water isn’t a new component to his diet that Leonard has added while he rehabs from an injury. The 5-time All-Star has been consuming this liquid ever since his San Antonio Spurs days.

Back in 2017, Leonard spoke about the benefits of drinking alkaline water. While giving a piece of nutrition-based advice to young kids, Kawhi said:

“Watch the type of water you’re drinking. Not all water is great for you. I drink a lot of water during the day, but I stay away from certain waters because their pH levels are low. Stick to alkaline waters with a higher pH. Trust me.”

According to research, alkaline water is supposed to help athletes improve their performance among many other benefits.

Definitely, this alkaline water concept has been a huge secret to his incredible performance on the hardwood. Hopefully, this solution will also help him with a successful rehab to make his comeback to the Clippers lineup by the start of the next regular season.