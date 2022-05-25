“I still can’t believe we missed all those layups!”: Tyrese Maxey reminisces the awful shooting display he put up with Scottie Barnes at the 2022 All-Star Weekend

Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes had missed 6 wide-open layups at the shooting challenge in the 2022 All-Star Weekend.

Yet again, this season was full of action-packed drama that made it as entertaining as ever. With the 2021-2022 campaign reaching its final destination, NBA on TNT recently released the best Shaqtin’ A Fool moment from this past year.

Even though it was James Harden who won the infamous honor, Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes gave us a good laugh with their awful shooting display at the 2022 All-Star Weekend.

The best #Shaqtin moments of the season are in… Who took the top spot?

For those who don’t know, back in February, the duo teamed up together for the Clorox Clutch Challenge. Despite being two of the best youngsters in the league, Scottie and Tyrese went on to miss 6 wide-open layups.

Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey missed six layups

Tyrese Maxey rightfully predicted that they would appear on Shaqtin’ A Fool after their horrid shooting

Immediately after their performance got over, Maxey knew they would be featured on Shaqtin’ A Fool. The Philly guard told the Raptors rookie:

“It was funny though, we made people laugh. Positive. We may have got some followers too. We’re going to be on Shaqtin’ A Fool tomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

As the results of the best Shaqtin moments were declared, the combo-guard took it to Twitter as he was still in shock with their dreadful shooting display.

I still can't believe we missed all those layups! 🤣 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 25, 2022

Hopefully, we get to see this duo participate in a similar event pretty soon.