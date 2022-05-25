“My dad wasn’t even a player compared to me!”: Jalen Brunson leaves Inside the NBA crew in splits following Mavericks’ win over Warriors in Game 4

Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is having time of his life this season, he has become a legit star alongside Luka Doncic in the 2022 Playoffs.

Jalen Marquis Brunson is clearly capable of being a starting point guard in a championship-contending team.

Although he still lacks an All-Star stamp on his resume, he has shown in these Playoffs that he has what it takes to be the second star in an average or the third star of a top team.

The 6’1 Villanova guard who came in as a second-round pick in 2018 with the Dallas Mavericks, knows how to lead a team to the ultimate glory. He led his Villanova Wildcats to two straight NCAA championships, winning several individual honors along the way.

But since he came to the NBA, he never fit into the starting lineup of the Mavs which had one of the best guards in the league in Luka Doncic. He didn’t even see much playing time in his first two seasons.

Significantly performing well for each of the last 2 years, he has got to a tremendous improvement this post-season and has surprised many with his multiple game-winning performances alongside Luka. But he always knew he had it.

Jalen Brunson has fun time with Inside the NBA crew and mocks his own dad on national TV after getting a crucial W for Mavs

Since he has got a place as a starter for Dallas this season, Brunson showed he could be a consistent scorer averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game in 79 regular games.

But since the start of the Playoffs and their 3x All-Star’s absence in the starting few games against the Utah Jazz, the man made sure the world remembers his name.

🏀 2022 NBA Playoff Point Leaders: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 380

Luka Doncic – 315

Jayson Tatum – 311

Jalen Brunson – 298

Stephen Curry – 296 Two Mavericks guards are inside of the top 5. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YCpv9fZ9Pn — RotoRadar (@RotoRadar) May 17, 2022

In 17 games played in the postseason, he has averaged 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with just 1.2 turnovers per game. Tuesday night, in a must-win game to save their Conference Finals series against the Warriors, he had a decent 15-5-5 game.

But it was the after-game interview of his that became the highlight of the day when Chuck asked Brunson if he’s a better player than his father. Check out his hilarious answer.

“My dad wasn’t even a player compared to me!”@jalenbrunson1 after Chuck compared him to his dad 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GJ1mbjE05r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2022

Poor guy Rick Brunson was a journeyman in the NBA who played 9-years in the league and has since served several teams as an assistant coach. His son did him bad. But it was as funny as it gets.