Kawhi Leonard Downplays ‘Battle For LA’ Narrative Following Win Over LeBron James’ Lakers With Classic Response

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made their first visit to Inglewood since the construction of the Intuit Dome, adding an extra layer of excitement to the “Battle for LA” rivalry. However, Kawhi Leonard remained unfazed by the significance of tonight’s matchup. Instead, he treated the game against LeBron James and co. as business as usual.

Advertisement

“Same as any other game for me. Whoever it is on the other side of the court,” Leonard said in the postgame interview.

Kawhi Leonard on playing the Lakers at Intuit Dome: “Same as any other game for me. Whoever it is on the other side of the court.” — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 20, 2025

Leonard is famous for having deadpan reactions, making this response true to his reputation. By downplaying the significance of the matchup, he seems to have maintained his focus, allowing him to approach the game without being distracted by the event.

Despite being on a minutes restriction, the 33-year-old made a significant impact in the Clippers’ 116-102 victory. He contributed with 19 points and 4 assists while shooting an impressive 69.2% from the field and an outstanding box plus-minus of +20.

Since Leonard’s return, the Clippers have gone 4-1, showcasing the importance of his presence. Although the two-time champ has not fully recovered, his knee injury in March 2024 is steadily improving. His increasing game time indicates he’s regaining form and getting fitter with each passing game.

“I’m happy with the progress… I’m coming out the games feeling great. Still got work to do and we’re gonna keep taking each step,” Leonard said.

Through the first five games of the season, the Klaw’s stat line isn’t particularly appealing. He’s averaging just 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. However, it’s worth noting that he’s playing only 21.8 minutes per game – 12 minutes less than his average from the previous season. While Leonard won’t be in contention for an All-Star selection, there’s plenty of room for him to improve his numbers as the season progresses.

Despite Leonard’s absence from the first half of the season, the Clippers managed to stay afloat with a 19-14 record. James Harden maintained his usual form, while Norman Powell stepped up significantly. Adding a healthy Leonard to this formidable lineup could make the Clippers a serious threat in the postseason.