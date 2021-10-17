“Kawhi Leonard is a good coach, it’s nice to have him around”: Nicolas Batum talks about stepping up amid Kawhi’s absence and Terence Mann being a great example for the locker room

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum reflects on the recently concluded preseason. The thirty-two-year-old states that Kawhi Leonard is there in all the behind scenes of the Clippers’ action. Batum also spoke to the media about the upcoming season and Terance Mann developing into a star.

The LA Clippers ended their preseason with a 1-3 record. Recently, Nicolas Batum spoke to the media before practice at the Clippers’ training facility. The Clippers forward/ center touched upon various topics ranging from the preseason to the LA Clippers going into the 2021-22 season.

The Clippers will be starting the upcoming season without their superstar Kawhi Leonard, who suffered an ACL tear during the recent conference semi-finals. Nonetheless, teammate Batum spoke about how the team wanted Kawhi to return healthy without making any compromise.

The Clippers player added, Kawhi has been there around the team during their practices. The two-time champion and Finals MVP has been guiding his team.

“Like he’s here today. He’s here, he’s around every day. He’s been vocal, he’s a good coach, and he’s like that actually. So that’s good to have around because, you know, we miss him, but he can still have an impact on the team anyway.”

Batum was mightily impressed with Rudy Gobert developing a jump shot during the recently concluded preseason. Nonetheless, Clippers head coach Ty Lue has high expectations from Batum going into the upcoming season.

Nicolas Batum talks about the LA Clippers’ preparation in the upcoming season.

With Kawhi Leonard being out most of the season, Batum has to step up in his role on the Clippers roster. The 6″8′ center recently received the Alain Gilles Trophy for best French basketball player of the year. Thus the expectations are high from the french superstar.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue has a lot of confidence in Batum going into the upcoming season.

“His basketball IQ is phenomenal. He did a lot for us last year, playing the 5, playing the 4, blocking shots, making great passes for us.”

Batum averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 SPG, playing 29.2 MPG. The Big man was an impressive 38.9% from the 3-point line. Thus with Kawhi absent, Batum would need to play the perfect role of an anchor with Paul George.

The French superstar believes the young talent on the roster can help cover the void of Kawhi to a certain extent. Batum heaped praises of Terence Mann, who has a promising future ahead of him.

“That’s a great example for all the young guys, 2nd round, undrafted… You have to bring the work every day, & he did that. He’s doing it every day, so I’m not really surprised. We’re happy for him. Like I said, it’s just the beginning for him.”

Batum is ready to take up the challenge of filling in Kawhi’s void for the upcoming season. Batum needs to amalgamate the young players on the roster and anchor the team along with Paul George.