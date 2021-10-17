Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard is a good coach, it’s nice to have him around”: Nicolas Batum talks about stepping up amid Kawhi’s absence and Terence Mann being a great example for the locker room

"Kawhi Leonard is a good coach, it's nice to have him around": Nicolas Batum talks about stepping up amid Kawhi's absence and Terence Mann being a great example for the locker room
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Plucked from the Sky": Radha Yadav took a stunning catch for Sydney Sixers in WBBL07
Next Article
India warm-up match T20 World Cup: Full list of Team India's warm-up games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021
NBA Latest Post
"I hope Kyrie gets vaccinated because I love to see him play basketball": NBA commissioner Adam Silver breaks his silence on the Nets stars' anti-vaccination controversy
“I hope Kyrie gets vaccinated because I love to see him play basketball”: NBA commissioner Adam Silver breaks his silence on the Nets stars’ anti-vaccination controversy

NBA commissioner Adam Silver breaks his silence on the Kyrie Irving anti-vaccination controversy. Sliver hopes…