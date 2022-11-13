“Kawhi Leonard is an All-Time Great”: Kevin Durant Refuses to Advice ‘The Klaw’ on Dealing with Injuries 

Feb 2, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) and point guard Kyrie Irving (11) and shooting guard James Harden (13) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Led by Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets managed to steal this one on the road against the LA Clippers. Both teams had some of their key pieces in Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard. The promotion of Jacque Vaughn as head coach is proving to be a fruitful decision for Joe Tsai and co.

It was yet another clinical performance from Durant, who recorded his 13th consecutive game with 25+ points this season, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to achieve this feat. Amid dealing with the Kyrie Irving antisemitic controversy, the Nets are now 4-1 since Uncle Drew’s suspension.

By the looks of it, the Nets have managed to stay afloat amid a storm of uncertainties. Beginning from the ouster of Steve Nash, followed by Irving’s suspension and Jacque Vaughn taking over reigns, despite Ime Udoka being a top contender for the job.

Durant, who has been playing off the charts, addressed the media post the win against the Clippers, addressing Kawhi’s continued absence.

Kevin Durant admits the league misses Kawhi Leonard.

Having undergone a gruesome injury like the Achilles, KD can empathize with The Klaw, who has been having struggles recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered during the 2021 playoffs. Nonetheless, Durant, who was in LA to face the Clippers, did address Kawhi’s recent injury struggles.

Well, KD has always been appreciative of Kawhi and what he brings to the table. Recently, the Nets superstar dished out his NBA Mt. Rushmore for small forwards, naming the Klaw in it too.

There is good news for Clippers fans, as the latest reports suggest Kawhi has been making good progress and did engage in some 5v5 practice off-late.

Kevin Durant-Kawhi Leonard: An awaited matchup.

As fans of the game, a matchup between KD and Kawhi would be a sight to behold, given how supremely skilled and accomplished the two multiple-time Finals MVPs are.

Ironically in their 14 meetings so far, the two are tied at 7-7 with Durant having better numbers. Nevertheless, it will be a great sight to witness these finesse shooters duel in a game, given they do have some unfinished business from the 2019 Finals.

