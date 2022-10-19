“It’s That Russell Westbrook Airball That’ll Get Twitter Going”: Reggie Miller Rightly Prophesiesed Lakers Star’s Unnecessary Roast in the Loss against Dubs

The Lakers start yet another campaign with a humiliating loss and obviously, Russell Westbrook gets all the blame

The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday against the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, inside Chase Center.

They were looking to spoil the ring night for the Dubs as they were to receive their championship rings before the starting whistle.

Every Laker, from Anthony Davis to Juan Toscano-Anderson had made their intentions clear to the same. But none of them were up for the task.

How would they be when they still have the Russell Westbrook problem looming over their heads? And Brodie casually shooting Air Balls isn’t helping them in any way.

Despite having the best shooting percentage, Russell Westbrook gets roasted by Twitter

Brodie having the best field-goal percentage in the team, did not mean he will save himself from the ire of the internet. But his actions and body language don’t help him save himself either.

Just have look at him, casually taking this bad shot when the Lakers were 10-points behind in the game and the Warriors were just about to go on their blistering runs.

… pic.twitter.com/ubwz6q8uTs — Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) October 19, 2022

NBA Twitter went after him as soon as legendary Reggie Miller called it from the announcement table when Brodie hit that bizarre Air Ball.

The man has to stop that. How much ever he might have worked on his jumpers this off-season, but it’s not going to help him on his instincts for the bad shots he has been taking throughout his 14-year career.

It could be a repeat of 2021-22 for the Lakers

Although the Lakers never saw the lead after Anthony Davis’ first bucket of the game, they weren’t too far behind Stephen Curry and Co. until halftime.

The scoreboard read 52-59 at the end of the second quarter and by the end of the third, it was 71-91. The Purple and Gold were at it until the 10th-minute mark where the score was 60-66, but thereafter, their inefficiency hit right at the time when the Warriors got going.

Everyone in the Lakers’ uniform suddenly stopped scoring. They stood on the ice and scored just 4 points in the next 9 minutes while the Dubs added 25 points to their total.

By 1:33 remaining in the third quarter, the score was at 64-91. Although they tried making a comeback late in the game, with the 4th quarter being their only win against the Warriors in the game, they lost the game by 14 points.

James had his double-double with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. Davis had a 27-6 night with 4 steals and 2 blocks while Russ was the most efficient converting close to 60% of his shots for 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Some decent numbers, on such a disappointing night. Is that all they will be playing for this season as well?

