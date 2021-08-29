“Kawhi Leonard stares at the home screen of his Ipad to avoid any human interaction”: When the 2x NBA champion was caught in a hilarious situation during the playoffs in the 2020 Bubble

Reclusive Kawhi Leonard found an interesting way to avoid media interaction before the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi’s aloof nature is no secret. The 2x NBA champion and Finals MVP is not active on any of the social media sites. He also keeps himself away from the limelight.

The Klaw lets his game do all the talking. Over the years, Kawhi has received severe criticism for his reclusiveness, followed by the lack of leadership he exhibits for a player of his stature.

The 5x All-Star is a silent assassin and one of the elite 2-way players in the NBA currently. There is no doubt about Kawhi being a top 5 player in the NBA currently.

Kawhi’s guarded personality and quiet nature have given the internet ample content to troll him. The iconic laughter of the Clippers superstar has millions of views on social media.

Kawhi Leonard stares at the home screen of his Ipad to avoid interaction

The LA Clippers faced the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2020 playoffs in the Orlando Bubble. NBA players’ entrance to the arenas has become a huge part of the media culture.

Kawhi arrived in the arena, wearing a simple white New Balance T-shirt with black shorts. A brand he endorses as well. While arriving at the arena, Kawhi was seen walking with his Ipad.

However, a funny incident involving him looking at the home screen was captured in the camera. Many people believed it was Kawhi’s way of avoiding any human interaction.

However, certain users on social media felt the superstar had pressed the home button when captured by the cameras. Nonetheless, if one has a look at the clip again, it is clear Kawhi did not have any intention of pressing the home button and was just seen staring at the screen.

Kawhi is one of the most intriguing personalities in the history of American sports. However, one cannot deny the talent that the 30-year old possesses. The Clippers superstar is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.