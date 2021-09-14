“Kawhi Leonard’s fashion sense gonna get me busting too quick, man!”: NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Clippers star continues to show new sides of him during this offseason

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard continues his onslaught of fashion during this offseason, and NBA Twitter can’t stop reacting

Kawhi Leonard has gone from strength to strength in the best of ways it seems.

Just yesterday, we discussed the man’s incredible ‘Clip Gang or Don’t Bang’ drip, and boy did it grab the attention of NBA Twitter.

At the end of the day, the Clippers star has never been the type to wear or be anything flashy. But, it seems being back in LA after all his years in San Antonio and Toronto may have awakened something in him.

The man has started actively smiling. Yes, you read that right. ACTIVELY SMILING. And it doesn’t even stop there.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see Kawhi as a model? Well, it seems most of NBA Twitter did. And let’s just say, just about everyone is going absolutely nuts about it.

So with that being said, how about we join the party?

Twitter reacts as Kawhi Leonard shows off his fashion sense on social media

Kawhi Leonard is starting to feel himself (pause), and we absolutely love it!

All this started happening only after he left San Antonio though… does that mean the soul box is real after all?

Either way, here is the post that has driven NBA Twitter crazy.

More off-season Kawhi at New York fashion week. pic.twitter.com/FNuqtrheU1 — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) September 13, 2021

Now, you know we can’t talk about the NBA community on Twitter without including a few of their reactions, right?

2 sexy for the clips — E-Factor (@EfactorYT) September 14, 2021

CLB 💓 — ShootYourShot (@ShootUrShot_02) September 13, 2021

To end this, we won’t say much. We’ll just say, Kawhi Leonard, if you’re reading this, KEEP. IT. COMING.

