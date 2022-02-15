“Kawhi Leonard’s hands are 52% wider than an average person!”: How the Clippers’ superstar’s long wingspan allows him to be one of the best defensive players in the league

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has one of the largest hands in the league despite being only 6’7, in the process, earning him the nickname “The Klaw”.

Be it LeBron James playing the way he does at age 37, or even Giannis right now, the league is filled up with athletes who are physical freaks of nature. However, an even more interesting case would be that of Kawhi Leonard, who is blessed with incredible genetics and athletic ability.

The 2x NBA champion, who stands at 6’7, which is just above average, has hands that are enormous in relation to his size. In fact, Kawhi’s hand length is 9.75 inches and a hand span of 11.25 inches. To put things into perspective, his hand span is 7.1% wider than Tacko Fall’s, who is a foot taller than him.

Kawhi Leonard has huge hands that enable him to be a defensive stalwart.

Basketball is a sport that primarily depends on how one can control a ball. And if you have huge hands, it makes it exponentially easier to do. Just look at Michael Jordan and Julius Erving, for example, who had huge hands in relation to their size.

When you have a big hand, it means you have many advantages, especially on the defensive side of the ball. For instance, having large hands it easier for you to grab rebounds, swipe the basketball, or pass the ball to teammates. Case in point: Kawhi Leonard.

The ex-Spurs forward has been exceptional on defense, and his huge wingspan has a massive role to play in it. The 2x NBA champion’s massive hands allowed him to play in the passing lanes and notch up steals. Obviously, defensive IQ plays a role in this well, but having the physical attributes for the same always helps.

In fact, when he won his first ring with the Spurs, he won the Finals MVP solely based on the defense he played on LeBron James. The 30-year-old forward even has 2x DPOY Awards to his name, while making 7 All-Defensive teams.

However, large hands or a huge wingspan does not guarantee success in any way whatsoever, just look at Stephen Curry, who has small hands when compared to his size. However, one cannot deny the fact it does give you a physical edge, no matter how small.

Once Kawhi Leonard does return from his long-term injury for the Clippers, he is going to be back, clamping up your favourite player on a nightly basis.

