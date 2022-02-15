“Happy Valentine’s Day and early birthday, Lil sis!”: Ja Morant surprises his 15-year-old sister with a brand new Jeep as her Valentine’s/early birthday gift

As a Valentine’s Day gift, Ja Morant surprises his 15-year-old sister, Teniya Morant, with a brand new Jeep.

Ja Morant is playing some of the best basketball the league has seen this season. Averaging a staggering 26.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.9 rebounds, the 22-year-old youngster is leading the Memphis Grizzlies to an extremely impressive 40-18 record.

Morant is definitely a great player on the court. And off the court, he is a loving family man who is seen spending some wholesome moments with his daughter. Recently, the highflyer surprised his 15-year-old younger sister with a brand new Jeep as a Valentine’s/early birthday gift.

Here, have a look at Teniya’s reaction as the 6-foot3 guard gives her a pleasant surprise.

.@JaMorant gifted his little sister a new Jeep for her birthday/Valentine’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ahKdyJxTJS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant gifts his sister a brand new Jeep

As soon as the video went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Ja is a real one — Blake⁶ (@blakeKDstan) February 15, 2022

Boy winning the game of life! — FDR (@FDRthaGod_) February 14, 2022

Morant again wished his sister on Twitter as a retweeted the clip.

happy valentines day & early birthday 2/16 https://t.co/J0Pr4klnDJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 14, 2022

Morant is currently living his best life. After an incredible first half of the season, the Grizzlies leader will be suiting up for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game later this week.